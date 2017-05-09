impactChoice appointed to make the 2017 PMI Bellevue Squash Classic Energy Neutral YSK Events again partners with impactChoice to make a premier event in the Squash Pro Tour climate neutral BELLEVUE, Wash. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After partnering for the 2015 PSA Men's Squash World Championship in Bellevue, which made history as the first Men's World Championship to be held in the United States, YSK Events is again working with impactChoice to make another iconic Squash event - the Pacific Market International Bellevue Squash Classic, the most lucrative 16-man main drawn squash tournament of all time, Climate Neutral.



"Sustainability and respect for our environment are core values upon which we have built our business", says Shabana Khan, CEO of YSK Events. "We're delighted to again be working with impactChoice to ensure we minimize the impact on our surroundings by mitigating Carbon Emissions associated with our event and promoting environmental sustainability throughout the sport".



In addition to providing guidance and best practices relating to issues such as minimizing the use of paper, conserving water and using energy efficient equipment and facilities wherever possible, impactChoice will also mitigate emissions related to energy consumption at the event by purchasing VCS & CCBS certified carbon credits sourced from the Kariba REDD+ Forestry Project in Zimbabwe. Participants and ticket holders will also receive personalized micro-emissions mitigation certificates, based on calculated emissions related to the time they spent at the event.



According to Allan Saunders, CEO, impactChoice, USA, "YSK Events' active role in promoting environmental sustainability and climate neutrality for this event, allows our message to reach a huge audience and also elevates them to a leadership position regarding sustainability amongst their peers".



"We're excited as this also gives us a great opportunity to showcase our new Carbon Asset Management Platform based on Blockchain technology, which will transform how we manage and mitigate carbon in the Events and Tourism industries", he continued.



About the Pacific Market International Bellevue Squash Classic



Held at the Boys and Girls Club Hidden Valley Field House in Bellevue, the Bellevue Squash Classic is the most lucrative 16-man main drawn squash tournament of all time, with $150,000 in prize money up for grabs. With 16 different nationalities represented across both the main and qualifying draws, the Bellevue Classic promises to showcase some of the world's best players during the five-day tournament, with the likes of three-time World ChampionRamy Ashour, World No.5 Marwan ElShorbagy and former World No.1 James Willstrop all involved in a top-class draw.



The qualifying stages of the PMI Bellevue Squash Classic, PSA tournament will take place May 14 - 15, with the main draw being held May 16 - 20.



For more information, please visit:



Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased here:



About impactChoice



Established in 2009, impactChoice is as a market leading provider of environmental sustainability solutions with offices in the UK, USA, South Africa and Mauritius. impactChoice provides leading-edge carbon mitigation solutions and consulting services to organizations seeking to minimize environmental impacts associated with their operations.



The impactChoice Carbon-asset Issuing and Tracking Exchange (CITEX) platform is the world's 1st Carbon Asset Management platform underpinned by Distributed Ledger (Blockchain) technology, that enables event organizers and hospitality providers to legitimately market and offer a climate neutral customer experience, providing guests with tangible proof of their impact mitigation efforts.



About YSK EVENTS



Headed by co-founder and CEO Shabana Khan, previously the #1 women's squash player in the United States, YSK Events is a sports promotion company focused on promoting squash, building community among players, enthusiasts and businesses that sponsor the sport, and has been a leading voice for squash in the United States since it was founded in 2013.



Contact

Allan Saunders

