Best Home Services landmark sign marks family business' continuing growth

Iconic van replica soars 20 feet above U.S. 41 in advance of call center's opening
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- On the morning of Wednesday, May 10, a full-sized replica of the iconic Best Home Services van was hoisted to its permanent position 20 feet above U.S. 41 in Fort Myers to mark the location of the family-owned company's new call center. The 15,000-square-foot facility at 16090 S. Tamiami Trail is expected to open in August and will house about 60 employees, representing a continuing expansion of Southwest Florida's leading air conditioning, electrical and plumbing company.

The eye-catching sign, measuring the full width of a Ford Transit commercial van similar to many in the Best Home Services fleet of 108 vehicles, features working LED headlights and illumination of the Best Home Services superhero-inspired logo on each side of the van, which will face north- and south-bound traffic.

Co-owner Keegan Hodges said, "The blue van with the 'Bestman' character is symbolic of the excellence Southwest Florida residents have come to count on over the decades. So it only made sense that it would serve as a recognizable Fort Myers landmark as we look forward to serving the community in the decades to come."

Headquartered in Naples, Best Homes Services recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Sarasota location. Earlier this year, Governor Scott presented co-owners Chadd and Keegan Hodges with the Business Ambassador Award in honor of their job creation and expansion. The brothers, who took the business over in 2009 from their parents, Perry and Marilyn, pledged to create 80 new jobs in 2017.

The company currently employs close to 150 people and is recognized for a work culture that encourages customer service excellence, continuing professional development, workplace satisfaction and community service. An employment application and description of many attractive benefits are available at www.getbest.com/careers.

About Best Home Services

Best Home Services is a full service, family-owned residential heating, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing company, which has been operating in southwest Florida since 1980. The award-winning company employs about 150 technicians and other associates at its 40,000-square-foot headquarters in Naples, with additional offices in Fort Myers and Sarasota. Best is an Angie's List "Super Service Award" recipient and is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.getbest.com.

Conric Pr & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
Source:Best Home Services
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
