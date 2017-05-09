 
Industry News





Huffman Insurance Group Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Moberly, Mo. agency becomes a member of Clayton, Mo.-based insurance alliance
 
 
Huffman Insurance Group's Robert Huffman
ST. LOUIS - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Huffman Insurance Group recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Huffman Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2015 that specializes in auto, home, life, commercial, and farm insurance.  The company is owned by Robert Huffman, who has 10 years in the insurance industry.  The office is located at 220 W. Reed St. in Moberly, Mo.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Valley Insurance Agency Alliance take my office from a typical agency to a premier agency," said Huffman Insurance Group's owner Robert Huffman.  "We joined the alliance in order to help my company grow through technology, support, training and marketing.  I'm looking forward to hiring more agents and expanding my business."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Huffman Insurance Group, call (660) 372-1168 or visit http://www.huffmaninsurancegroup.com

Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Tags:Insurance, Moberly Missouri, Insurance Alliance
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
