Epicor Announces the 2017 Customer Excellence Award Winners for the Middle East
Epicor Recognises Organisations Using Epicor Solutions and Services to Transform their Business
Epicor Customer Excellence Awards programs are run in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Middle East, and Africa. The regional program winners are also now finalists in the global awards program categories for overall "Customer of the Year" with winners to be announced later this year, after all the regional awards programs have concluded.
"Our customers continue to leverage technology to streamline and automate their operations, increase employee engagement, drive change management, improve customer satisfaction and expand their business, not just in the region, but across the globe," said Monzer Tohme, regional vice president, Middle East and Africa, Epicor Software. "We are extremely pleased that our customers have decided to partner with Epicor to provide them an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that will serve as the backbone of their business and support their growth ambitions."
The following companies are 2017 Epicor Customer Excellence Award winners in the Middle East regional program:
- Based in Amman, Jordan, Ocean Fresh Fish is the Business Transformation winner, chosen for clearly demonstrating best-in-class business transformation and measurable business value from their Epicor iScala implementation.
- The winner in the Technology Innovator category is Epicor iScala customer Abu Qafrh Holding from Saudi Arabia. The organisation was selected for demonstrating how they've used technology to drive innovation throughout their business to achieve measurable success.
- The Customer Experience award winner isJordan based, Siniora Food Industries PLC who have transformed customer experience through the implementation and adoption of Epicor iScala across their four plants in Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
- Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) has demonstrated measurable business benefits with Epicor Cloud ERP and are the winner in the Cloud Deployment category.
- United Arab Emirates based Gemini Technical Industries won the Rapid Time to Value award for demonstrating a fast implementation and deployment of Epicor ERP through motivated project teams, efficient and effective staffing, training, and production readiness.
Award entries were judged by the complexity of the project, including what business areas were impacted by the scope of the project—clearly stated objectives, why was this initiative started? What were the deliverables?
For more information on the 2017 Epicor Customer Excellence Awards regional programs visit the Epicor website (http://www.epicor.com/
