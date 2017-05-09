News By Tag
* Plm
* Webinar
* Platforn
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on How to Enable a PLM Platform
Educational webinar will offer a successful strategy and tactics for achieving this goal.
As the platform concept becomes better understood, companies need to assess how well their current PLM solution can meet their needs into the future. The platform model promises a better way to provide capabilities that can be configured into solutions and reconfigured as requirements change. Master Data Management (MDM) will be used as an example of leveraging a PLM platform. CIMdata has undertaken research into assessing the long-term viability of PLM solutions and product innovation platforms. Sample results will be presented to show examples of how sustainability measurements can be made. Once the sustainability of current state is quantified, the decision as to whether the current solution must be ripped and replaced or if it can be embraced and extended can be made.
According to CIMdata's Practice Manager for PLM Enterprise Value & Integration, Tom Gill, "The migration to a product innovation platform offers a path to more effective PLM but making the right choices requires a good strategy for assessing current solutions to identify gaps, gaining approval to move forward, and successfully deploying the next generation platform."
This webinar will provide attendees with a successful strategy that will ease the pain of replacing or updating PLM solutions, which is usually significant in terms of both cost and effort. A series of interesting tactics will also be reviewed.
The webinar will be useful to PLM sponsors, PLM program managers and directors, enterprise architects, IT architects, MDM and other lifecycle data management process owners, IT operations staff, and anyone wanting to learn more about enabling a PLM platform.
During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
To register for this webinar please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse