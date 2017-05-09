 
CycleSoup.com Promotes May as Motorcycle Safety Month

In partnership with Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness & Education, CycleSoup.com reminds drivers to be aware of motorcycles.
 
 
CycleSoup.com supports "May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month"
CycleSoup.com supports "May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month"
 
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 30 times more likely than car passengers to die in a crash and five times more likely to be injured. That's why May is recognized as National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

To reduce motorcycle fatality and accident rates during the 2017 riding season, CycleSoup.com has partnered with Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness & Education (MRFA&E)—the premier national resource for motorcycling awareness, training and education materials—to raise awareness of motorcycle safety.

"In today's world of cell phones and distracted drivers, it's critical to remind automobile users to be aware of motorcycles," says CycleSoup.com's Michael Berger. "As well, it's equally important that motorcyclists do all they can to make themselves visible to other drivers. As a leading motorcycle online buying and selling site, we want to do everything we can to ensure that riders are safe on the road. It seemed only natural to partner with MRFA&E to drive that safety and awareness message."

Simple tips to increase safety, awareness and visibility include:

For car and truck drivers:

·       Allow greater following distance behind a motorcycle

·       Show extra caution in intersections, as that's where most crashes occur

·       Never try to share a lane with a motorcycle—always give it the full lane width

For motorcyclists:

·       Avoid riding in poor weather conditions whenever possible

·       Position your motorcycle in such a way as to avoid a driver's blind spot

·       Use a combination of turn signals and hand signals for every turn or lane change

Learn more about CycleSoup.com's motorcycle safety and awareness initiatives at http://www.cyclesoup.com/posts/may-is-motorcycle-awarenes...

###

About CycleSoup.com

Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, CycleSoup.com is part of the CarSoup.com family of sites and is your trusted motorcycle website that makes buying, selling or maintaining your next new or used motorcycle a snap.

Media Contact
Michael Berger
***@carsoup.com
End
CycleSoup.com
***@carsoup.com
Tags:CycleSoup.com, Motorcycle Safety
Industry:Transportation
Location:Bloomington - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Events
