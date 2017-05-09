News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CycleSoup.com Promotes May as Motorcycle Safety Month
In partnership with Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness & Education, CycleSoup.com reminds drivers to be aware of motorcycles.
To reduce motorcycle fatality and accident rates during the 2017 riding season, CycleSoup.com has partnered with Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness & Education (MRFA&E)—
"In today's world of cell phones and distracted drivers, it's critical to remind automobile users to be aware of motorcycles,"
Simple tips to increase safety, awareness and visibility include:
For car and truck drivers:
· Allow greater following distance behind a motorcycle
· Show extra caution in intersections, as that's where most crashes occur
· Never try to share a lane with a motorcycle—always give it the full lane width
For motorcyclists:
· Avoid riding in poor weather conditions whenever possible
· Position your motorcycle in such a way as to avoid a driver's blind spot
· Use a combination of turn signals and hand signals for every turn or lane change
Learn more about CycleSoup.com's motorcycle safety and awareness initiatives at http://www.cyclesoup.com/
###
About CycleSoup.com
Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, CycleSoup.com is part of the CarSoup.com family of sites and is your trusted motorcycle website that makes buying, selling or maintaining your next new or used motorcycle a snap.
Media Contact
Michael Berger
***@carsoup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse