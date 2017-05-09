News By Tag
Treasure Coast Boat Show Oct 2017
The Treasure Coast Boat Show is set to sail into Vero Beach from 9am to 5pm at the Indian River Fairgrounds.
While boats are the main attraction, this show offers much more. The Fairgrounds will be packed with an impressive display of marine accessories. A wide range of other types of marine products, hardware, electronics, nautical hardware, clothing, shoes, and nautical gifts will on sale.
In addition to the boats and marine merchandise, seafood vendors will be ready to satisfy hungry customers, offering delicious seafood including lobster, conch, shrimp, crab and fish served up many different ways.
The Treasure Coast Boat Show is held in conjunction with the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival and the Marine and Wildlife Art and Craft Festival in Vero Beach.
Visit the Treasure Coast Boat Show website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.TreasureCoastBoatShow.net. Boat Dealer applications are still being accepted. For information and discount tickets, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.
Contact
Larry Burdgick
954-205-7813
***@treassurecoastboatshow.net
