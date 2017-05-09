News By Tag
Mighty Eighth Museum CEO to Retire
"It has been an honor for me to serve as President and CEO of this great museum. It has afforded me the opportunity to work with a very passionate and talented staff, an amazing group of volunteers and the opportunity to meet and get to know so many inspirational Eighth Air Force WWII Veterans. This Museum is a national treasure. Every day we are privileged to greet visitors from around the world who learn of the tremendous sacrifices of the Eighth Air Force and leave with a better understanding of the cost of the freedom we enjoy today. It will continue to be the Museum's mission to make sure this story is never forgotten. I know there is a bright future ahead as the Museum continues to grow."
Since Skipper became CEO, the museum has seen many changes, including new and improved exhibits, the acquisition and restoration of a B-17 Flying Fortress, and the introduction of the Museum's Character Counts! program, a collaborative program with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.
Chairman of the Board, Al Kennickell, says "Skip took the reins of the museum during a tough time back in 2009 and really saved the day. Since that time he has helped build it into a world class museum. It has been a great pleasure for me to work with him and the great staff he has built at the museum. We are all thankful for the impact he has had."
At this time no firm date has been announced; however, a search committee has been formed to begin the process of finding a replacement.
About the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force preserves the stories of courage, character and patriotism displayed by the men and women of the Eighth Air Force from WWII to the present. Minutes from Historic Savannah, the museum is located at 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler and is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., except on New Year's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information, visit http://www.mightyeighth.org or call (912) 748-8888.
