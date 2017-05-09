News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Reserve your spot to see the next generation of in vivo multi-modal imaging
FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. is launching the Vevo LAZR-X system, the world's only customizable imaging platform that combines ultra high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustics, at an exclusive event held at its Amsterdam headquarters.
Offering a fusion of anatomical, functional and molecular data, the Vevo LAZR-X has been designed to allow non-invasive, real-time, longitudinal studies for a variety of translational research applications, including full-body imaging, oncology, molecular biology, cardiology and neurobiology, biomarkers and nanoparticle analysis.
This all-in-one imaging platform features superior image resolution – down to 30 microns – and puts more data at the users' fingertips, with an array of software applications that allow researchers to conduct in-depth analysis and rapid quantification. The new Vevo LAZR-X combines the latest ultrasound capabilities and the advanced laser technology with streamlined data management, an intuitive touchscreen interface, and a unique open imaging environment that allows the researcher to access and manipulate the subject animal during the scanning process.
To reserve your spot at this exclusive event, please visit:
https://www.visualsonics.com/
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., is a global leader in real time, in vivo, ultra high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices around the world, FUJIFILM VisualSonics is represented globally across an integrated sales network. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is recognized worldwide for providing cutting edge imaging technologies for the advancement of preclinical research particularly in cardiovascular, oncology, neurobiology and developmental biology areas. With the expansion of the product portfolio to include a new clinical product, FUJIFILM VisualSonics now broadens their range of imaging technologies across both preclinical and clinical markets. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. and a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. For more information, please go to: www.visualsonics.com.
Contact
kdm communications
***@kdm-communications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse