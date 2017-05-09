 
May 2017





MoneyGram Cup of Nations 2017 Kicks Off

Europe-wide tournament for young footballers of all nationalities
 
 
LONDON - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ·        Eight preliminary rounds in United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Poland and Spain in May and June

·         Final round in Poland, Warsaw with eight winners from preliminary rounds in August

·         The tournament reflects MoneyGram's commitment to the integrative power of sport

LONDON (May 15, 2017) -MoneyGram, global provider of innovative money transfer services and a multicultural company with employees from across the world, presents the MoneyGram Cup of Nations 2017. The Europe-wide football tournament is designed for young players (Under-17), representing different nationalities and diverse cultural backgrounds who share the passion for the game.

"At MoneyGram we believe that sport is the best platform to bring people closer regardless of their nationality, language or cultural background. With MoneyGram Cup of Nations we aim to promote a better mutual understanding between the European youth as football is a universal language that speaks to us all", said Marc Matthews, MoneyGram's head of Northern Europe and MoneyGram Online.

The preliminary rounds will take place in May and June 2017 in eight European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Poland and Spain. The events are designed to go beyond sport competition, offering much more entertainment for entire families. Maximum of 16 teams in each country will compete to win the qualifications and reach the finals.

Preliminary round

3 June   United Kingdom  London  Linford Christie Stadium White City,
W12 0HU

Finals
5 August   Poland  Warsaw

For more information about the MoneyGram Cup of Nations please visit www.cupofnations.eu

#moneygramnews

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at www.moneygram.com

Media Contact:
Maria Bankiet-Kamińska

MoneyGram

Tel: + 48 (22) 377 2185

Mob: + 48 885 889 696

Mail: MBankietKaminska(at)moneygram.com

Contact
MoneyGram
***@moneygram.com
Source:MoneyGram
Email:***@moneygram.com
