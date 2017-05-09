News By Tag
MoneyGram Cup of Nations 2017 Kicks Off
Europe-wide tournament for young footballers of all nationalities
· Final round in Poland, Warsaw with eight winners from preliminary rounds in August
· The tournament reflects MoneyGram's commitment to the integrative power of sport
LONDON (May 15, 2017) -MoneyGram, global provider of innovative money transfer services and a multicultural company with employees from across the world, presents the MoneyGram Cup of Nations 2017. The Europe-wide football tournament is designed for young players (Under-17), representing different nationalities and diverse cultural backgrounds who share the passion for the game.
"At MoneyGram we believe that sport is the best platform to bring people closer regardless of their nationality, language or cultural background. With MoneyGram Cup of Nations we aim to promote a better mutual understanding between the European youth as football is a universal language that speaks to us all", said Marc Matthews, MoneyGram's head of Northern Europe and MoneyGram Online.
The preliminary rounds will take place in May and June 2017 in eight European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Poland and Spain. The events are designed to go beyond sport competition, offering much more entertainment for entire families. Maximum of 16 teams in each country will compete to win the qualifications and reach the finals.
Preliminary round
3 June United Kingdom London Linford Christie Stadium White City,
W12 0HU
Finals
5 August Poland Warsaw
For more information about the MoneyGram Cup of Nations please visit www.cupofnations.eu
About MoneyGram
MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at www.moneygram.com
Media Contact:
Maria Bankiet-Kamiń
MoneyGram
Tel: + 48 (22) 377 2185
Mob: + 48 885 889 696
Mail: MBankietKaminska(
Contact
MoneyGram
***@moneygram.com
