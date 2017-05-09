Country(s)
Industry News
"Relative Race" Star Rolexis Schinsing To Judge at the Live.Me App Talent Competition
May 24, 2017, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Roof at ROC, 604 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Schinsing is a big supporter of the Live.me app, where she is a verified user with more than 45,000 of her own followers, fueled by her popularity on "Relative Race" and her commitment to staying connected with viewers of the show.
"The Live.me app has helped me gain more of a following, and I have been able to carry these fans over to my other social media platforms," she said. "I love to inspire others and feel this app helps me communicate more with my fans."
She is certainly a fan favorite on "Relative Race," where she and her husband Leo Schinsing worked together as a team to compete against three other couples for a $50,000 grand prize. The show is a hybrid of "The Amazing Race" combined with a genealogy treasure hunt – where in 10 days, couples race across the country, completing challenges and meeting unknown relatives along the way.
"Relative Race" was developed in partnership through BUYtv and AncestryDNA, and has become a stand-out in a now crowded and analogous reality TV landscape. This past February, the show was named the "Best New Reality Series/Competitive"
Although the Schinsings came close to winning the competition narrowly missing coming in first place by only five minutes, the real reward has been experiencing the personal and professional effects of the show.
"Appearing on "Relative Race" has been such a wonderful journey, having an incredible impact on the fans and on us…meeting relatives that we've never met, stepping foot in their homes, not knowing what to expect," Schinsing explained.
"The show demonstrates the true importance of family, and although the competition was challenging, the experience was well worth it. "Relative Race" is not your typical reality show–it's an amazing series that brings family together."
Follow Rolexis Schinsing on:
Live.Me @officialrolexis
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Publicist Sarni Jaye
***@sarnij.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse