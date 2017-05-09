News By Tag
Excelsior! Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Returns To Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines On May 19-20
Iconic creator, Eisner Hall of Famer To Make Special Appearance At Iowa Events Center
Known to millions as the man whose superheroes propelled Marvel to its preeminent position in the comic book industry, Stan's co-creations include Spider-Man™, The Incredible Hulk™, X-Men™, The Fantastic Four™, Iron Man,™ and hundreds of others. He introduced Spider-Man™* as a newspaper strip which became the most successful of all syndicated adventure strips having appeared in more than 500 newspapers worldwide. Stan currently remains Chairman Emeritus of Marvel, as well as a member of the Editorial Board of Marvel Comics.
In Des Moines, Lee jumps to the front of a celebrity roster that also features John Cusack (Say Anything…, High Fidelity), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl") James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots"), Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th, Hatchet franchises), WWE® Superstars Seth Rollins® and Alexa Bliss™, Cas Anvar (Assassin's Creed, "The Expanse"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars") and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The sixth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, May 19, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
