 
News By Tag
* Hotel Riga
* Luxury Suites
* Boutique Hotel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* riga
  riga
  Latvia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Luxury Suites at Hotel Justus in Riga

 
RIGA, Latvia - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Four-star boutique Hotel Justus is located in the heart of the old town of Riga, literally a few steps away from the famous Dome cathedral. Today the hotel consists of 45 cosy rooms uniquely designed to embrace the charm of genuine brick work combined with fascinating art objects, antique as well as contemporary. Personalized service matched with attractive pricing policy makes Hotel Justus of great interest for a wide range of guests.

If you value comfort, spaciousness and luxury atmosphere with privacy, luxury suite at Hotel Justus could be your perfect choice! Luxury Suites are two-room suites consisting of a standard spacious bedroom and a separate lounge room with a flat-screen TV with international channels and a dining table for four persons, which allows you to hold small meetings. You will also find incredible black, full-size bathtub in bathroom, anti-allergy pillows and duvets, bathrobes and slippers, hairdryer, high-speed broadband Internet access, telephone and much more. You could also use a room service, wake-up call and mini bar for additional payment.

Book the room on our website using promocode UNESCO and get 11% discount! We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga. For more information, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv
End
Source:
Email:***@g-2.eu Email Verified
Tags:Hotel Riga, Luxury Suites, Boutique Hotel
Industry:Tourism
Location:riga - riga - Latvia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hotel Justus PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share