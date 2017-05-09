Luxury Suites at Hotel Justus in Riga

RIGA, Latvia
- May 15, 2017
-- Four-star boutique Hotel Justus is located in the heart of the old town of Riga, literally a few steps away from the famous Dome cathedral. Today the hotel consists of 45 cosy rooms uniquely designed to embrace the charm of genuine brick work combined with fascinating art objects, antique as well as contemporary. Personalized service matched with attractive pricing policy makes Hotel Justus of great interest for a wide range of guests.
If you value comfort, spaciousness and luxury atmosphere with privacy, luxury suite at Hotel Justus could be your perfect choice! Luxury Suites are two-room suites consisting of a standard spacious bedroom and a separate lounge room with a flat-screen TV with international channels and a dining table for four persons, which allows you to hold small meetings. You will also find incredible black, full-size bathtub in bathroom, anti-allergy pillows and duvets, bathrobes and slippers, hairdryer, high-speed broadband Internet access, telephone and much more. You could also use a room service, wake-up call and mini bar for additional payment.
For more information, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv