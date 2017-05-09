News By Tag
The profile of a successful Sales Agent - New ebook in Online trading industry
How to make an astonishing career in Sales? Find out how to thrive in a world full of challenges and unpredictable moments! You will be surprised to discover that success is not one in a million thing, is in your power to trigger it!
It is extremely important to realize that there is a sales person in every one of us. From the children's emotional blackmail to the negotiation of the pay packet or to the photos posted on social media, they all are a constant sale. Consciously or not, sales are an important part of our life, and each one of us contributes daily to this economic universe, seeking - one way or another - personal satisfaction. Trust is earned gradually, just as eforts are followed by success when there exist motivation and a healthy philosophy.
Driven by passion, leading by example
From whom might be the best to learn about sales environment than from an expert in this field? Adrian Mazilu, one of the founding members of trade.Berry project and the main leader of its community is sharing his rich experience in sales, talking about ups and downs in this industry and more important, he brings to light what is in behind the armour of a Sales Agent.
"Sales define me as a person, and when I speak about myself, they are the business card of both my personal and professional life. My entire career has focused on sales, and during the time, the determination and passion for this industry have brought me exceptional results. Through them, I earned the appreciation and respect of those in my line of business."
What to expect from this ebook?
Success in sales, as in any other area, is obtained with passion and plenty of determination, and this way we are getting to the purpose of this ebook - a tool addressing to those who are willing to perform, that ofers insights about the profile of a successful sales person like: mission, vision, values, motivation, life goals and the personal philosophy. On the course of this ebook, Adrian Mazilu presents sales strategies from his own perspective, as a person who has done this his entire life and who has formed around sales a whole life philosophy. Specifically, he will describe the experiences and vision that, in the past eight years, have led him to exceptional results.
From where to download the ebook?
Download the ebook for free on www.sales-am.com
Contact
Renata Cheptene
***@sales-am.com
End
