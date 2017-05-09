News By Tag
Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Free Events at Frankenmuth River Place Shops
Balloons Over Bavarian Inn (http://frankenmuthriverplace.com/
But spectators won't just be watching these balloons from afar. At night, Frankenmuth transforms into the Village of Balloons, where guests can walk among 15+-plus inflated and tethered balloons, interacting with the pilots and crew.
Meanwhile, the 11th Annual Dog Bowl (http://www.dogfunfest.com/)
If you have a dog, they can compete in a number of events, including Dock Dogs Distance Diving Competitions, Barn Hunt, Disc Dog Competitions, Agility Course, Wiener Dog Races, Pet Retail Vendors, and more! Or you can just watch as these energetic pups compete for the prize. This family fun event is said to be the world's largest Olympic-style event for dogs, with most events free of charge.
Both of these events are in their 11th year, and are well-loved in their respective circles. Balloons over Bavarian Inn provides a fun, competitive atmosphere for balloonists, many of whom have been flying every year since the event began. And there are many dog lovers who have had the Dog Bowl marked on their calendar for months.
Now, your family can also experience the joy of these long-running events. Both offer free general admission, making them a favorite among many families.
Information on Balloons Over Bavarian Inn can be found at www.frankenmuthriverplace.com/
Frankenmuth River Place Shops: http://frankenmuthriverplace.comis an authentic re-creation of a Bavarian village located just minutes from the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge. The outdoor mall features more than 40 unique shops and attractions at one location. Visitors enjoy architecture, floral gardens, streams and waterfalls and, of course, great shopping opportunities.
