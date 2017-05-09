 
News By Tag
* Marathon Recreation
* Marathon Fl Vacation
* Relocating To Marathon Fl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Marathon
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


Things to Do in Marathon Florida

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marathon Recreation
* Marathon Fl Vacation
* Relocating To Marathon Fl

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Marathon - Florida - US

MARATHON, Fla. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Brenda Alexander, Broker/Associate at Remax and owner of KeysIslandSales.com in Marathon Florida,"Even though Marathon boasts a long and rich history, it wasn't actually incorporated as a city until 1999. But for many decades before, it experienced a lot. It was here that Henry Flagler continued to build the Florida East Coast Railroad. The city's namesake is derived from the description of the labor intensive venture, when crews worked day and night to bring it to completion. The railroad became known as a "Marathon" project and hence the description stuck. Today, there's much more to the locality.

So, here are some of the best things to do in Marathon, Florida:

●      Pigeon Key. Take a boat ride out to the place where it all began and learn about the Florida East Coast Railroad. You'll enjoy the beautiful water, terrific scenery, and take advantage of staying right on the key in the old house.

●      The Flagler Bridge Walk. You'll be amazed at the aquatic life teeming about the area. Loads of fish swim freely through the gorgeous water, as do many others, including sharks, eagle rays, and many more.

●      Snorkeling. If you really want an up-close encounter with the creatures of the sea, there's a prime opportunity in snorkeling. While there are a number of sites, one that's popular is the Delta Barge.

●      Fishing. Of course, there's always the fun of throwing out a line. You'll fish for tarpon, shark, and many more. It's as laidback or intense as you please. Plus, you'll love being on the water and soaking up the sun.

●      The Southernmost Air Show. Not all attractions in Marathon are on the water. One of the most exhilarating events to enjoy is the Southernmost Air Show, located at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station. Be thrilled by the aerobatics of these mesmerizing crafts as they speed through the sky.

●      Crane Point Nature Center. For those who like to hike, the Crane Point Nature Center is a great location to visit. Walk the nature trail, visit the museum, and see the wild bird center.

Of course, the beaches are always a popular destination and you can also enjoy kayaking, canoeing, or just stroll along the sand.

For help relocating and finding just the right Home or Condo in the Middle Keys, please see Brenda's website at http://www.keysislandsales.com

Contact
Keys Island Sales
***@keysislandsales.com
End
Source:Brenda Alexander
Email:***@keysislandsales.com Email Verified
Tags:Marathon Recreation, Marathon Fl Vacation, Relocating To Marathon Fl
Industry:Travel
Location:Marathon - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DH management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share