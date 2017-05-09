News By Tag
Things to Do in Marathon Florida
So, here are some of the best things to do in Marathon, Florida:
● Pigeon Key. Take a boat ride out to the place where it all began and learn about the Florida East Coast Railroad. You'll enjoy the beautiful water, terrific scenery, and take advantage of staying right on the key in the old house.
● The Flagler Bridge Walk. You'll be amazed at the aquatic life teeming about the area. Loads of fish swim freely through the gorgeous water, as do many others, including sharks, eagle rays, and many more.
● Snorkeling. If you really want an up-close encounter with the creatures of the sea, there's a prime opportunity in snorkeling. While there are a number of sites, one that's popular is the Delta Barge.
● Fishing. Of course, there's always the fun of throwing out a line. You'll fish for tarpon, shark, and many more. It's as laidback or intense as you please. Plus, you'll love being on the water and soaking up the sun.
● The Southernmost Air Show. Not all attractions in Marathon are on the water. One of the most exhilarating events to enjoy is the Southernmost Air Show, located at the Boca Chica Naval Air Station. Be thrilled by the aerobatics of these mesmerizing crafts as they speed through the sky.
● Crane Point Nature Center. For those who like to hike, the Crane Point Nature Center is a great location to visit. Walk the nature trail, visit the museum, and see the wild bird center.
Of course, the beaches are always a popular destination and you can also enjoy kayaking, canoeing, or just stroll along the sand.
For help relocating and finding just the right Home or Condo in the Middle Keys
