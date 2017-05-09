News By Tag
Harland Simon launches next generation P7000 press control desk
With increased financial pressures faced by newspaper production facilities worldwide, Harland Simon has responded by launching the new powerful yet affordable P7000 control console.
The desk offers various options for multi-screen configurations, including a new larger centrally mounted proofing screen to provide excellent visibility of the desired product. Large simple-to-use touchscreens allow for highly efficient operation in fast paced newspaper production environments.
Designed with the requirements of printers and production managers in mind, the P7000 is ideal for press set-up tasks and real-time quality control. Easy-to-use controls and a well-designed lay down area ensure that adjustments can be made quickly to maintain quality and reduce waste.
Retaining the well-established aesthetics, ergonomics and intuitive touch screen operation of Harland Simon's established P6000 desk, the new console features a slimmer base topped with an elegant dark Corian® worktop, which is easy to keep clean.
The P7000 desk is designed to be affordable and enable newspaper printers to purchase a complete new control console rather than just upgrading existing consoles. This has been achieved by reducing manufacturing costs through the application of smart engineering techniques as well as the use of off-the-shelf components. In addition, analysing the actual usage of various controls at a range of production sites with the help of the inbuilt monitoring and logging of the Harland Simon PressNet software, has helped eliminate controls that were very rarely used.
Rob Watson, Sales Director at Harland Simon, comments: "We have spent a lot of time and effort getting to know which functionality our customers require from a control desk, and the new P7000 combines all that's needed but at a much more affordable cost."
The robust construction of the desk features stronger screen mounting arms for optimum display positioning, whilst a tilting worktop allows for easy installation through narrow doorways.
With orders already secured from two large printing sites in North America, production of the new control console has reached double figures.
The new P7000 desk will be on show and demonstrated at the PRINT 17 exhibition in Chicago, 10 – 14 September, and at IFRA World Publishing Expo in Berlin, 10 – 12 October.
For more information please visit http://harlandsimon.com/
