For Those with Missing Teeth, Affordable Dentures Are Available in Reading

-- The cost of dentures is sometimes high, but Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) is making both full and partial dentures available to residents of Reading for a much lower fee.Full dentures start at only $495 per arch while partial dentures start at $595 per arch. These rates are among the lowest in the Reading area. However, this doesn't mean that the quality of the dentures is low. ADS negotiates directly with some of the nation's top manufacturers so that a low price can be passed on to patients."Dentures are a transforming process to someone with missing or damaged teeth, so we never want to deny care to someone who may need it," says Dr. Kerri Ann Swan of ADS.In addition to full and partial dentures, ADS also offers implant-retained dentures starting at only $2,999, as well as dental implants starting at only $2,000. No matter a patient's dental needs, the team at ADS in Reading is ready to help.To learn more about the denture services and other teeth replacement options available in Reading, request an appointment today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/ request-appointm... About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/