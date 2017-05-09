News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Flourishing Aquaculture Market Stimulates Indian Commercial Fish Feed Market
"Introduction of New Technologies, government initiatives and entry of new players will thrive Indian Fishfeed market", Says RNCOS
India is the second largest country in the world in terms of aquaculture production after China. Fishery in India is an important economic activity and has been a flourishing sector with varied resources and potentials. In recent years, the consumption of fish in the country has seen a gradual increase, making India one of the major producers of fish. Fish in is consumed in various varieties and forms in almost all regions of India.
Lakshadweep tops in the fish consumption followed by Goa, Kerala and West Bengal. The main areas of consumption for freshwater fish are West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and North-Eastern India. There has been an enormous increase in production, consumption and exports of fish and fish products that have catalysed the Indian fishfeed market.
The Indian carps which are commercially cultured in India contribute a bulk of production in total fish production. With the growth in the production of cultured fish, the demand for fishfeed is increasing in the country as constant feeds at appropriate intervals is needed to be given to the cultured fish to maintain the health and nutritional value. Thus, a growth in the number of fish species in the country is bound to increase the consumption of fishfeed (especially commercial fishfeed as they are more nutritious) in the coming years.
Also, production of fishfeed in India is gaining momentum due to the increased initiatives taken by the government to promote the development of Indian fishery industry. The subsidies and assistance provided by the government for development of fishfeed industry has been driving its growth. Both the Central and the State Government have undertaken several policy initiatives and measures to boost the growth of fisheries industry of India.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse