I'm A FATHER F1RST 1st annual Day At the Park June10 Presented by the L.E.W.I.S Agency

I 'm A FATHER F1RST knows "It takes a village to raise a child."
 
 
ATLANTA - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to invite you to "I'm A FATHER F1RST" and KING TALK first annual "Day at the Park," June 10 2017, located at Maynard Jackson High School 801 Glenwood Ave Atlanta, GA 30312.

Keith A. Lewis Jr., visionary behind I'm A FATHER F1RST", and KING TALK is no stranger to adversity as well as success. After the Langston Hughes High School tragedy where four students lost their life, "I'm A FATHER F1RST" stepped in and implemented the pilot program of Brillionaire Academy, an entrepreneurship and leadership program that teaches teens how to run a business starting on June 12.

After several years of being a community activist and playing an intricate role is shaping the lives of upcoming athletes professionally, he wanted to give back more. This year will be the start of the annual "Day at the Park."

"A Day at the Park" will feature a wide range of athletes, trainers, and guest appearances you won't forget. The atmosphere will be family reunion friendly including BBQ, snow cones, Horseback riding, face painting, kickball tournaments and more. This event will bring out families and communities of all sizes.  Our mission is to uplift, empower, and educate fathers to become better equipped, not only as a leader to their family, but also be an intricate part of that "village".

We look forward to continuing our relationships with our partners, athletes, press, and all parties involved — with only 27 days left until the event, we are committed to making this sure this event is impactful.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, press or volunteer should contact Imafatherf1st@gmail.com / 424.323.6003 (tel:(424)%20323-6003)

for more information, please visit our website https://imafatherf1rst.com/
and our social media - Twitter @imafatherf1rst ,FB @i'mafatherf1rst and IG imafatherf1rst

