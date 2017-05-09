News By Tag
Mimo Ranks #118 in the Financial Times 1000 Fastest Growing Companies in Europe
The Financial Times has named Mimo, the innovative food and travel company, as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe. Mimo has placed #118 on this prestigious list of 1000 companies with skyrocketing revenues.
Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the European economy in the 21st century. The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world's leading business news and information organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. Their list's criteria includes organic revenue growth and an independent spirit. Mimo boasts an impressive 884% revenue growth rate from 2012 to 2015. The company's compound annual growth rate is 114%.
"This is the kind of list one wants to be on," says Jon Warren, managing director and founder of Mimo. "We find ourselves in company with some amazing businesses, and look forward to continued growth over the next few years."
To celebrate the distinction, Mimo is offering €1000 off an exclusive trip to San Sebastián: The Luxe Life Package. It is a stay in the historic five-star hotel María Cristina, a three-day cooking course in the 500 m2 Mimo cooking school, the famed Pintxo Tasting Tour, a Rioja Tasting, a half-day in France, and dinner at one of the top Michelin-star restaurants. The package is available at sansebastian.mimofood.com, and the discount available using the code FINANCIALTIMES1000.
Mimo, formerly San Sebastián Food, has opened two new locations in the past year, in addition to its flagship location, Mimo San Sebastián. The new locations (Mimo Mallorca and Mimo Sevilla) are both housed in five-star luxury hotels, with an impeccable service and commitment to quality that defines their business. The gourmet shops are bolstered by an active culinary tour business. In 2017, Mimo Sevilla added seven new culinary experiences, ranging from a trip to the dehesa to a day in Jerez. The company continues to innovate, combining culinary tourism with luxuriously outfitted cooking schools and retail experiences to create a seamless immersive travel experience and bolster their reputation as an all-around authority on Spanish cuisine.
Mimo is a pioneering food company specializing in cooking classes, gourmet retail, and culinary tourism. The team of food and wine professionals, comprised of locals, experts and foodies with an expansive knowledge base, is passionate about sharing the authentic food cultures of Spain. Founded by Englishman Jon Warren in San Sebastián, Spain, in 2009, they share the mimo, Spanish for love and care, through authentic foodie experiences. Mimo locations include Mimo San Sebastián (formerly San Sebastián Food), a cooking school, gourmet shop, and culinary tour company in San Sebastián; Mimo Sevilla, a gourmet shop and culinary tour company in Seville; and Mimo Mallorca, a gourmet shop and culinary tour company in Mallorca.
