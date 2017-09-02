Fourth edition of Bangalore Pet Show set to enthrall On May 20 & 21, 2017, at Manpho Centre

The fourth edition of the popular Bangalore Pet Show is all set to capture the hearts and minds of the garden city which is known to be a pet-lovers paradise.

-- The annual event, which is usually held in the beginning of the year, had to be postponed during to bird-fever in the state but is back with a bang and will be held at the Manpho Convention centre (next to Manyata Tech Park) on the Outer Ring Road on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2017.Entry tickets on Saturday, May 20 are priced at Rs 150 (early bird) while on Sunday, May 21 it is Rs 200. Entry is free for children below five. Tickets available at the gates and also at www.bookmyshow.com. More info available on www.bangalorepetshow.com. Contact Cell: 8497054737"In 2016, our third edition, we got the pet lovers acquainted with Indian breeds but mainly through posters and banners but this year we are expecting some Inde breeds to join the Mudhol Hounds at our show," said Event Director M. Satya Narayan of Blue N White, organizers of the annual event."This year we are keen to promote Pet Adoption with a special drive and this will be one of the features of the show. Apart from this a large collection of exotic birds, dogs, cats and aquarium fish will be there with their owners out there to educate pet lovers on pet care" he further added.Event Co-ordinator Ikram Khan said that for the first time in Bangalore an International Feline Conference will be Cat Competition. "There are a huge number of cats as pets in the city and we have tied up with the Cat Fanciers' Association of India to bring this feline convention and cat show to our city" The Cat Show will be judged by renowned International judges from Malaysia who have rigorously trained under a program which qualifies them to evaluate shows using CFA breed standards. Cats of various breeds will be participating, and all Cats Pedigree, Non Pedigree, Indian cats are welcome to take part in the show as cats will be judged mainly on the basis of their temperament, health and cleanliness,"he added.Saquib Pathan, President, CFAI said, "The CFAI's Feline Convention will be a day-long knowledge based event, with seminars on cat diseases, neutering, pain management and grooming being given by prominent international and national speakers."There will be protection demos by Mr. C.V Franklin, Director of Argos K9 Protection and Fetch Canine Training School, Pet Quiz, free raffle draws, fun and games for kids, a flea market and food stalls to make it a perfect out for kids and parents in their holidays.