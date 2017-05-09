News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OPTAGLIO opens its new Research Center for forensic protection
OPTAGLIO today announced the establishment of a research center focused on forensic aspects of anti-counterfeit protection technologies for different types of documents.
„New research center is to bring a unique combination of different physical approaches. We will also try to apply holograms on new substrates and open a lot of interesting new questions. Rather than just development of new products, our goal is to reach a thorough understanding of a phenomenon. This will enable us to build entirely new solutions," said Dr. Tomáš Karenský, senior research manager in OPTAGLIO.
An important part of research activities will focus on microholograms (http://optaglio.cz/
OPTAGLO (http://www.optaglio.com/
Media Contact
OPTAGLIO, Dr. Petr Hampl
+420 724 105 285
***@optaglio.cz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse