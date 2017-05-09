 
Industry News





OPTAGLIO opens its new Research Center for forensic protection

OPTAGLIO today announced the establishment of a research center focused on forensic aspects of anti-counterfeit protection technologies for different types of documents.
 
 
LOCHOVICE, Czech Republic - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- This center will work as a separate unit closely connected to OPTAGLIO Labs. Equipped with a broad range of technical accessories, it will be able to simulate different types of attacks against documents such as removal of protective elements. It will focus on strategies for protection against such attacks and development of new technologies. New anti-counterfeit measures will be thoroughly tested to make sure their applicability in the environment of real production (speed, batches, lamination temperature, pressures etc.) The center is partly subsidized by EU funds.

„New research center is to bring a unique combination of different physical approaches. We will also try to apply holograms on new substrates and open a lot of interesting new questions. Rather than just development of new products, our goal is to reach a thorough understanding of a phenomenon. This will enable us to build entirely new solutions," said Dr. Tomáš Karenský, senior research manager in OPTAGLIO.

An important part of research activities will focus on microholograms (http://optaglio.cz/en/ovdot), tiny particles with a holographic surface, invented by OPTAGLIO. Microholograms are sometimes called „holographic dust" and enable several levels of inspection, including forensic.

OPTAGLO (http://www.optaglio.com/) is uniquely positioned to run a scientific center focused on forensic technologies. In 1994, it originated from Czech Academy of Science and research is still a top priority for the organization. OPTAGLIO has built an international scientific team and large research center, OPTAGLIO Labs, in Lochovice in Central Bohemia (Czech Republic). The company is a pioneer and the global leader in e-beam lithography (http://optaglio.com/en/e-beam-lithography) and patented many innovations, including microholograms and specific technologies for integrating optical security features into polycarbonate cards.

Media Contact
OPTAGLIO, Dr. Petr Hampl
+420 724 105 285
***@optaglio.cz
Source:
Email:***@optaglio.cz
