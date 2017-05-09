 
Industry News





Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Healthy Lifestyle Choices'

The latest edition of the Breakfast Talk series which took place, gave Extentians inputs on how to lead a healthy and more productive lifestyle.
 
PUNE, India - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest edition of the Breakfast Talk series, which took place on May 11, gave Extentians inputs on how to lead a healthy and more productive lifestyle. Dr. Pramod Tripathi, who is the founder of 'Freedom from Diabetes' organization, is among the most influential leaders in the field of holistic health and stress management.

He spoke about different ways in which an individual can manage and maintain a healthy life free of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity through natural changes in food habits, exercise, and positivity.

Dr. Tripathi doesn't believe in any tablets and his methods of curing revolve around a scientific and natural diet. His mission is to educate, inspire, and support the masses to lead a healthy life. He also gave a simple understanding of the human system and how certain foods affect the human body in turn to create diabetes.

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. www.extentia.com
Extentia, Information Technology, India
Technology
Pune - Maharashtra - India
Events
