Extentia Breakfast Talk: 'Healthy Lifestyle Choices'

The latest edition of the Breakfast Talk series, which took place on May 11, gave Extentians inputs on how to lead a healthy and more productive lifestyle. Dr. Pramod Tripathi, who is the founder of 'Freedom from Diabetes' organization, is among the most influential leaders in the field of holistic health and stress management.He spoke about different ways in which an individual can manage and maintain a healthy life free of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity through natural changes in food habits, exercise, and positivity.Dr. Tripathi doesn't believe in any tablets and his methods of curing revolve around a scientific and natural diet. His mission is to educate, inspire, and support the masses to lead a healthy life. He also gave a simple understanding of the human system and how certain foods affect the human body in turn to create diabetes.