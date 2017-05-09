News By Tag
DiverseWerks Presents Important Paper on Women International Students in MOSIAC Magazine
This edition focuses on FECCA and Settlement Services International's (SSI) National Multicultural Women's Conference – Influencing Change: Vision and Impact.
Presented at the two-day Multicultural Women's Conference by Cecilia Anthony, Senior Consultant of DiverseWerks, and Pino Migliorino, Managing Director of Cultural Perspectives Group, the paper examines the many issues female international students face in Australia including economic security, education and employment. The presentation shed much needed light this group in our society who receives very little attention while the international students market in Australia is rapidly expanding.
The National Multicultural Women's Conference aimed at informing the national agenda on the key issues affecting culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) women in Australia. The conference gave a voice to diverse women and men who came together to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contributions that women from diverse backgrounds have made to our society and to discuss the challenges and barriers CALD women face in their everyday lives and work.
