HMH COO Welcomes New GM of Ajman Tourism Development Department at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Mr. Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, welcomed this week Mr. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry
Congratulating Mr. Saleh Al Geziry on his new role, Mr. Purcell said, "It is an enormous privilege to welcome Mr. Saleh Al Geziry at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. Over the years we have enjoyed working closely with Ajman Tourism Development Department and are eager to continue our collaboration. In keeping with the vision of the authorities, Mr. Saleh Al Geziry has got exciting plans for promoting Ajman that will further accelerate the demand for this superb destination. We are thrilled to be part of it and delighted to extend our full support."
Ajman offers a unique destination experience, combined with the best infrastructure and 5-star facilities. With a peaceful and beautiful coastal setting and ancient Emirati heritage, Ajman is fast gaining in prominence among global and regional travellers.Ajman's beaches are some of the best in the UAE with golden coastline and lush green parks -perfect for family get-togethers.Re-
Prior to joining ATDD, Mr. Saleh Al Geziry was the Director of Overseas Promotions and Inward Missions at Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) - the principal authority responsible for strengthening Dubai's positioning as a world-leading tourism destination and commercialhub.Joining DTCM straight after graduating from the American University in Dubai in 2002, Saleh Al Geziry has worked his way up through the ranks of DTCM, building lasting relationships with key industry stakeholders in the public and private sectors both in Dubai and internationally.
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
