Miller Homes Supports New Homes Week in Yorkshire Region
And, to celebrate being an intrinsic part of creating new homes and communities in the Yorkshire region, leading housebuilder Miller Homes is to offer £1000 to everyone who reserves one of their homes before 30th June* to spend in its unique Choices Centre, which is due to open at its City Fields development in Wakefield this summer.
"We have seen a huge shift in trends, techniques, legislation and policy during the last ten years all of which we can categorically say has made housebuilding better for us and consumers," said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "In Yorkshire, we have continued to drive forward developments in popular towns and villages and unlocking opportunities for buyers from all walks of life – this offer of an extra £1000 will give them even more opportunity to create their perfect home."
Yorkshire remains a popular place to call home and Miller Homes is currently enjoying a period of growth in the region in terms of diversity and the amount of developments on offer. The region has seen a demand for more executive style homes and traditional style properties with open plan living areas, family rooms and ensuite facilities remaining high on house buyers wish lists.
"The construction of our homes is more sustainable now with insulation, double glazing, energy efficient appliances, water saving taps, showers and toilets and smart meters fitted to enable our homeowners to manage their energy consumption,"
Miller Homes currently has nine developments located across the region and provides properties from two bedroom semi-detached to luxury executive homes. In locations ranging from Harrogate in the North, Sheffield in the South, Eastburn in the West and Thorpe Willoughby in the East there is a superb selection of homes currently available priced from £160,000.
Further information including house types and prices can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
*T&C's Apply.
Miller Homes Yorkshire has developments across the region in:
Bradford Huddersfield
Sheffield Eastburn
Wetherby Wakefield
Harrogate Thorpe WIlloughby
