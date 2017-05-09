Miller Homes Supports New Homes Week in Yorkshire Region

 
YORKSHIRE, England - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The construction of new homes plays a huge part in providing ways for people to access and move up the property ladder and between 15th and 21st May, New Homes Week (http://www.new-homes.co.uk/new-homes-week/) will be taking place to showcase opportunities across the UK.

And, to celebrate being an intrinsic part of creating new homes and communities in the Yorkshire region, leading housebuilder Miller Homes is to offer £1000 to everyone who reserves one of their homes before 30th June* to spend in its unique Choices Centre, which is due to open at its City Fields development in Wakefield this summer.

"We have seen a huge shift in trends, techniques, legislation and policy during the last ten years all of which we can categorically say has made housebuilding better for us and consumers," said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "In Yorkshire, we have continued to drive forward developments in popular towns and villages and unlocking opportunities for buyers from all walks of life – this offer of an extra £1000 will give them even more opportunity to create their perfect home."

Yorkshire remains a popular place to call home and Miller Homes is currently enjoying a period of growth in the region in terms of diversity and the amount of developments on offer. The region has seen a demand for more executive style homes and traditional style properties with open plan living areas, family rooms and ensuite facilities remaining high on house buyers wish lists.

"The construction of our homes is more sustainable now with insulation, double glazing, energy efficient appliances, water saving taps, showers and toilets and smart meters fitted to enable our homeowners to manage their energy consumption," said Sarah. "We embrace those things that are important to homeowners and try to integrate them into our homes and policies. We also reflect this in more aesthetic ways by creating stunning show homes that inspire homeowners to create their own homes from the new houses that we build."

Miller Homes currently has nine developments located across the region and provides properties from two bedroom semi-detached to luxury executive homes. In locations ranging from Harrogate in the North, Sheffield in the South, Eastburn in the West and Thorpe Willoughby in the East there is a superb selection of homes currently available priced from £160,000.

Further information including house types and prices can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the...

*T&C's Apply.

Notes to editors:

• Over the last 80 years, Miller Homes has established a reputation for building outstanding quality family homes and providing forward thinking customer service. The company is committed to building homes safely in a way which is considerate to the environment.
• 93% of customers would recommend Miller Homes.
• Miller Homes operates across three divisions - Midlands & Southern, North of England and Scotland.
• Miller Homes offers a variety of incentives, including government-backed schemes and its own schemes, to assist homebuyers in purchasing a new home.
• Further information is available at www.millerhomes.co.uk

Miller Homes Yorkshire has developments across the region in:

Bradford          Huddersfield

Sheffield          Eastburn

Wetherby          Wakefield

Harrogate          Thorpe WIlloughby

