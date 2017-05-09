UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention organizes seminar on early colorectal cancer screening

Workshop supports 'Itmenan' initiative for early detection of cancer

Image

End

-- UAE, May 15, 2017 - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) recently organized a seminar and training workshop to promote the knowledge and skills of health professionals concerning the early detection of colorectal cancer. The workshop falls within the framework of the 'Itmenan' campaign and was organized to support the 'Universal Periodic Health Examination' initiative as well as the 'Early Detection of Cancer' initiative launched in 2014. The workshop took place at the Sofitel Hotel, Dubai. sposored by Hoffman-LaRoche During the training, all participants including doctors, nurses and radiation lab technicians were trained on the protocol for Colorectal screening.Dr. Esmat Al Qassim, Head of Early Detection of Cancer Initiative at MOHAP, noted that the seminar, which was organized to raise the performance of the Ministry's health professionals technical staff to provide better services in adherence with the best global practices, was attended by around 45 medical professionals from primary healthcare centers in the Northern Emirates. The speakers were consultants and specialists in the early detection of colorectal cancer from different qualified institutions.The theme of the symposium focused on the importance of early detection of colon cancer through the examination of stool and performing Colonoscopy starting from the age of 40 as well as emphasizing prevention through lifestyle changes, good healthy nutrition, and exercise. The importance of the role of primary healthcare providers in recruiting the target group of men and women was also highlighted in the periodic examination of the early detection of colon cancer along with the significance of healthy food selection and physical exercise in prevention. The participants engaged in the seminar through interactive questions and answers on highly advanced ways of interventions.