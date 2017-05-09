News By Tag
UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention organizes seminar on early colorectal cancer screening
Workshop supports 'Itmenan' initiative for early detection of cancer
Dr. Esmat Al Qassim, Head of Early Detection of Cancer Initiative at MOHAP, noted that the seminar, which was organized to raise the performance of the Ministry's health professionals technical staff to provide better services in adherence with the best global practices, was attended by around 45 medical professionals from primary healthcare centers in the Northern Emirates. The speakers were consultants and specialists in the early detection of colorectal cancer from different qualified institutions.
The theme of the symposium focused on the importance of early detection of colon cancer through the examination of stool and performing Colonoscopy starting from the age of 40 as well as emphasizing prevention through lifestyle changes, good healthy nutrition, and exercise. The importance of the role of primary healthcare providers in recruiting the target group of men and women was also highlighted in the periodic examination of the early detection of colon cancer along with the significance of healthy food selection and physical exercise in prevention. The participants engaged in the seminar through interactive questions and answers on highly advanced ways of interventions.
