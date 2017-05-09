 
UP Board 10th & 12th results 2017 to be declared in June first week

The results for UP Board class 10 and UP Board class 12 is likely to be declared during the first week of June
 
ALLAHABAD, India - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The results for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are likely to release in the first week of June. The UP Board 10th class exams were conducted from 16 March-1 April and UP Board class 12 exams were held from 16 March-21 April.  The UP Board started the evaluation process from April 27 at 253 centres in the state. Nearly 1.37 lakhs teachers were assigned to evaluate almost 4.6 crore answer sheets. T he evaluation is expected to complete in the second week of May and results will be ready to publish by June 1st week.

In this year's UP board exams, a number of cheating cases have also been reported. At 2 exam centres in Mathura, students were caught mass cheating due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper.

To check the UP Board Class 10 Exam Results 2017, students can visit the examresults website. The basic steps to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10th Result 2017 are:

• Log onto the examresults.net website.
• Type the desired state name, for example, examresults.net/up.
• Look for the link which says UP Board Class 10 Exam Result 2017 or Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result 2017.
• Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board 10th Result 2017.

