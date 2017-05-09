News By Tag
UP Board 10th & 12th results 2017 to be declared in June first week
The results for UP Board class 10 and UP Board class 12 is likely to be declared during the first week of June
In this year's UP board exams, a number of cheating cases have also been reported. At 2 exam centres in Mathura, students were caught mass cheating due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper.
To check the UP Board Class 10 Exam Results 2017, students can visit the examresults website. The basic steps to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10th Result 2017 are:
• Log onto the examresults.net website.
• Type the desired state name, for example, examresults.net/
• Look for the link which says UP Board Class 10 Exam Result 2017 or Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Result 2017.
• Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board 10th Result 2017.
