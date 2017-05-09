News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fluid FX trader Alan Howard Wins Comprehensive Trader Award
Senior Trader Alan P Howard at Fluid FX wins this years Comprehensive Trader award in outstanding fashion also winning Fluids award for Total Revenue. The awards ceremony was held at the Belvedere Hotel for a second year running.
The most coveted of the awards is Comprehensive Trader which was won by Alan Howard for a second year in a row.
"I am so happy to have won the award for Comprehensive Trader. I put in a lot of hard work all year round so that my clients would finish first but this is an added bonus." said Mr Howard speaking from the Fluid FX head office in New York.
He goes on to say "Even though I won the award last year, to be honest I wasn't sure this year as competition was tough and some of the new brokers were right up there with me."
The evening at the Belvedere Hotel in New York was an outstanding success with the Fluid FX Managing Director Jason Whitmore and his wife attending and other awards being given to John Steinberg and Hailey Adams in administration and brokers Paul Anderson and Morgan Stein.
For more information about Fluid FX visit us at https://www.fluidfxint.com or give one of or call one of our brokers now to open an account at +1 855 861 4969
Media Contact
Sarah Thompson
+1 855 861 4969
admin@fluidfxint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse