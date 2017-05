All New Honda WR-V 2017 Car Launched in India

The Honda WRV is a great car for the family and is a great buy for the mid-budget car segment. The Honda WRV on road price in Bangalore is 7.75 lakh, going up to 10 lakhs for the top end model.

-- In the highly competitive segment of subcompact SUV cars, one of the country's leading car manufacturers, Honda recently launched the luxurious WRV Compact hatchback model in India. A compact and stylish crossover sedan, this vehicle puts quite a twist on its predecessor, the Honda Jazz in terms of looks and features. Sharing the same engine with the Jazz, the WRV is available in a petrol and diesel version, with two manual transmissions in S and VX variants.Continuing with the features of the Jazz, this subcompact SUV's engine is manoeuvred by a five-speed manual gear box that transfers power to the front wheels. While the i-DTEC 1.5-litre engine gives out 99bhp at 3,600 rpm and 1,750 rpm torque at 200Nm, the 1.2-litre petrol naturally aspirated version has a power output at 89bph at 6,000 rpm and torque of 4,500 rpm at 110Nm. The vehicle's fuel efficiency is very impressive, with diesel trim claiming 25.5 km pl mileage.The interiors of the Honda WRV have plenty of chrome accents; on door panels, air-con vents, dashboard and even centre console.Some of Jazz's goodies can be found in this variant too, including magic seats and automatic headlamps.The WRV's exterior is attractive with the thick chrome grilles, smoked black inserts are akin to the BR-V. Roof rails, large bumpers, body cladding and raised ground clearance are new elements which infuse eclectic looks. On the front the Honda WRV Car has a large bumper, and large swopping headlamps, while the rear has LED-tail lamps borrowed from the Jazz.The WRV is beautifully designed and has plenty of similarities to the Jazz, available in colours of Red, Orange, Back, Ocean Blue and Pearl White. The interiors are very spacious, and the two variants, WR-V S and WR-V VX are almost similar, with auto climate controls, power-operated & retractable wing mirrors and reverse camera being the main additions.The Honda WRV Compact SUV with its raised suspension and sporty exterior is built for handling, rather than a bump absorber. Steering and manoeuvring is easy, and as a crosshatch it is value for money. Luggage space is greater in this variant at 363-litres, giving it an edge in the family car segment over other rivals.This top of the line Honda WRV in Bangalore comes with all the paraphernalia expected in such a model and is high on style despite almost similar pricing as the others. It has remote and central locking, driver's seat height adjustment, power operated wing mirrors and tilt & telescopic steering wheel adjustment too.The Honda WRV is a great car for the family and is a great buy for the mid-budget car segment. The Honda WRV on road price in Bangalore ( http://www.magnumhonda.com/ get-on-road- price/ ) is 7.75 lakh, going up to 10 lakhs for the top end model.As one of South India's No. 1 Honda Car Dealer, Magnum Honda WRV showroom in Bangalore ( http://www.magnumhonda.com/ honda-wr-v-bangalore/ ) offers Sales, Services and Spares from a single location. The Magnum Honda Car Dealership sells all variants of the Amaze, All New City, Brio, Mobilio, Jazz, CR-V, BR-V, Accord. Honda WR-V, its newest launch is already set to become one of its highest sold cars in Bangalore.online from Magnum Honda – Authorized Honda WR-V Car Dealer in Bangalore.