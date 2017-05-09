 
Philippine call center employees compete at local race to qualify for NYC Marathon

 
 
PASAY CITY, Philippines - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 50 employees of Open Access BPO, a Philippine-based international call center, participated in the NatGeo Earth Day Run 2017 held at SM Mall of Asia last April 23.

The race's 42-km category served as a qualifying competition for Open Access BPO employees aiming to join the TCS New York City Marathon this year.

The top two male and female finishers with at least three years of tenure at the company were hailed as NYC Marathon qualifiers. These were female runners Ma. Leonisia Cantos (finishing time: 5 h 48 min 23 s) and Lizelle Barbosa (05:54:37); and male runners Leo Peñas (04:58:39) and Ezekiel Narcelles (05:49:26).

"My training for the NatGeo Marathon is more intense than my previous marathon," said Peñas. "To improve my speed and endurance, I underwent speed training, put weights on my waist, and practiced long-distance running."

One of the world's most prestigious sporting events, the TCS NYC Marathon is the biggest race in the world, with more than 50,000 finishers last year.

Open Access BPO joins the NYC Marathon as part of its initiative to support charitable causes. At the same time, this serves as an opportunity for the company to reward tenured employees.

Last year, Open Access BPO sent three employees to the NYC Marathon through Ryan's Run, a cause-driven organization that helps people with disabilities. Based in Pennsylvania, Ryan's Run is one of the Silver Charity Partners of the NYC Marathon.

Asked about the increased number of representatives to the world-renowned race, Open Access BPO's marketing director Matthew Narciso said, "We had a ton of fun last year, and we decided to give a larger donation to this charitable cause by sending more runners."

"Last year, three men represented us, and this year, we wanted to give our lady runners a chance to compete on the world's biggest sporting event as well," he said.

The NatGeo Earth Day Run is one of the Philippines' biggest running events, which positions itself as a cause-driven, "environmental race." This year, its campaign centers on ensuring clean water for Metro Manila.

About Open Access BPO

Open Access BPO is a Philippine multilingual call center that started in 2006 as a telemarketing services provider. Since then, it has evolved into an all-encompassing offshoring solutions firm that specializes in multichannel customer support and content moderation services. Its more than 800 employees deliver its services in 35 languages from four operation sites in Asia, including Makati City and Davao City (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), and Xiamen City (China). The company's headquarters is in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Learn more by visiting https://www.openaccessbpo.com/.

