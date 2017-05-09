News By Tag
iPharm Solutions Is Now One Of The Leading Locum Medical Recruitment Agency In UK
iPharm Solutions has now become one of the leading locum recruitment agencies in the UK.
iPharm Solutions is serving in the UK for long and now they have become the most recognized and trusted name in the UK when it comes to the locum medical recruitment.
iPharm Solutions are having a dedicated training cell for the recruitment of professional locum staff all over the UK. They have their recruitment partners located in various countries across Asia and Europe which offer globalrecruitments.
iPharm Solutions follows a highly strict procedure for the selection and recruitment of the professional locum staff. They have a three stage selection process w\to ensure that they should only select the best candidates. They have comprehensive screening process which is been followed by a written examination, group discussion, psychometric test and a personal interview.
iPharm Solutions is the most trusted locum pharmacy technician agency in the UK that provide best locum candidates for different pharmacy jobs.Aspiring candidates can join iPharm Solutions as a locum advisor or a locum trainee as well. Any licensedpharmacists, dispenser or a technician could become locum assistant and work as per their own comfort. They just need to register themselves with the iPharm Solutions and follow the selection process to become a locum practitioner.
iPharm is been associated with the most prestigious, hospitals, and health institutes, across the UK and South East Asia and provide the finest of Locum solutions and recruitments.
http://www.ipharm-
About iPharm Solutions:
iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.
iPharm Solutions
***@ipharm-solutions.com
