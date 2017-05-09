News By Tag
AlJeel Capital expands its presence in the UAE's Food and Beverage sector
Commenting on the growth of store openings, Firas Hurieh, CEO at AlJeel Capital, said "We aim to have our brand present in each of the 7 Emirates and cement ourselves as a UAE home grown brand and subsequently franchise our concept throughout the region. The launch of Nova Sweets and Café attracted a lot of customers and saw a positive acceptance from our target market. We hope to replicate the same with introduction of our 7 new planned outlets."
"The Food & Beverage sector is among the best performing sectors in the GCC region, specifically in the UAE, as population growth, higher disposable incomes and changing spending habits propel growth in the sector.Nearly 30 per cent of new entrants into the UAE's retail space last year comprised food and beverage." He added.
Some of the signature dishes to watch out for are the Choco crepe, Choco Waffle, Chocolate Milk Shake, Ice Cold Crepe and Kinder Waffle. These dishes are rich in chocolate making it a must visit place for all chocolate lovers.
