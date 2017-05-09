AlJeel Capital expands its presence in the UAE's Food and Beverage sector

NOVA Sweets and Cafe

End

-- AlJeel Capital, a private institutional investment house based in Dubai, announces the launch of 7 additional Nova branches this year focusing on adding value to the UAE's Food & Beverage sector. The home-grown Food & Beverage concept, originally launched in 2016 in Dubai and Al Ain serves innovative sweet and savory crêpes along with other freshly made deserts.Commenting on the growth of store openings, Firas Hurieh, CEO at AlJeel Capital, said "We aim to have our brand present in each of the 7 Emirates and cement ourselves as a UAE home grown brand and subsequently franchise our concept throughout the region. The launch of Nova Sweets and Café attracted a lot of customers and saw a positive acceptance from our target market. We hope to replicate the same with introduction of our 7 new planned outlets.""The Food & Beverage sector is among the best performing sectors in the GCC region, specifically in the UAE, as population growth, higher disposable incomes and changing spending habits propel growth in the sector.Nearly 30 per cent of new entrants into the UAE's retail space last year comprised food and beverage." He added.Some of the signature dishes to watch out for are the Choco crepe, Choco Waffle, Chocolate Milk Shake, Ice Cold Crepe and Kinder Waffle. These dishes are rich in chocolate making it a must visit place for all chocolate lovers.