Islamic Arts Festival 2017 will be held in November
Board of directors of Islamic Arts Society announced that the 4th Annual islamic Arts festival will be held on the 11th & 12th of November 2017
The Islamic civilization gave the world some of its richest endowments in arts. Today, Muslims have lost their lead in arts and there is need to revive this heritage. The "Islamic Arts Society" aims to revive the rich traditions of arts in Islam by organizing Islamic Arts Festivals throughout Houston.
The art show will enlighten our children, friends and neighbors about the unique place of arts in Islam and also inspire and acknowledge budding local artists.
The event will be held on 11th & 12th of November 2017 between 10.30 am and 5pm. In addition to the art display, there will be calligraphy, henna tattoo, Ebru, Arabesque pattern coloring, video and slideshows, story telling and ethnic food to make the event memorable for all those who participate.
The event is free and everyone is welcome!
www.islamicartssociety.com
Khawaja azimuddin
***@hotmail.com
