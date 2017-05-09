Country(s)
GraceKennedy Goes Live with OpsVeda
The Caribbean food company will leverage the operational intelligence platform to streamline operations and supply chain execution as it expands globally.
OpsVeda's market leading platform allows operations teams to leverage data for managing day-to-day execution. It provides GraceKennedy with real-time visibility to future lost sales, potential drop in service levels, excess/insufficient inventory across locations and other operational issues that require immediate attention to prevent revenue/margin leakage. The company plans to roll out the solution to other functions across Manufacturing, Quality and Retail. GraceKennedy also plans to expand the footprint to include geographies like Canada, Jamaica and Central America.
"We want to share with the world the wonderful foods that we have been blessed with here in the Caribbean. As we spread out geographically, it is important that decision makers at all levels have an accurate and proactive reading of the situation," said Simon Roberts, CIO of GraceKennedy. He added, "Earlier attempts at providing this visibility through other tools did not yield the expected improvements. This time we are pleased with the results we got from OpsVeda. We look forward to leveraging their upcoming machine self-learning capabilities in the broader business context."
"GraceKennedy empowering their operations team with proactive insights and real-time intelligence is a textbook example of what enterprises should be doing to scale up," said Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO of OpsVeda. "We are committed to this partnership and are confident that GraceKennedy will reap immense value from the investment."
About GraceKennedy
GraceKennedy is one of the Caribbean's largest and most dynamic Food and Finance corporate entities started in Jamaica in 1922. The group comprises 60 subsidiaries and associated companies across the Caribbean, North and Central America, the United Kingdom and Africa. GraceKennedy's operations span the areas of food processing and distribution, banking and finance, insurance, and remittance services.
About OpsVeda
OpsVeda is an enterprise software company providing a real-time operational intelligence platform with machine learning capabilities. Through its powerful insight-to-action solutions, it delivers predictive visibility into opportunities, risks, process exceptions and metrics, to business users across order fulfillment, supply management, manufacturing, logistics and retail operations. OpsVeda customers span the consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life science, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.
