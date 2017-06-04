News By Tag
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Opens Next Week at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
At the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse
May 19-June 4, 2017
Preview Performance on May 18 Will Benefit Alpert Jewish Family & Children's Service
(West Palm Beach, FL – May 11, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced that Monty Python's SPAMALOT will open next week at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.
SPAMALOT will officially open on Friday, May 19, and run through Sunday, June 4, with performances at 7:30 pm nightly Tuesday through Saturday, with 1:30 pm matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The May 18 preview performance will benefit Alpert Jewish Family & Children's Service, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that strengthens and enriches the lives of men, women and children of all ages.
SPAMALOT is the hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical about King Arthur and his rollicking round table. Musical highlights include "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail," "Run Away," "You Won't Succeed on Broadway," and the audience favorite "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
The show's cast will be headlined by Johnbarry Greene as King Arthur, Laura Hodos as the Lady of the Lake, Joshua McKinney as Lancelot, Sahid Pabon as Robin and Andrew Shultz as Patsy, along with two MNM favorites, Michael Scott Ross (HAIR, The World Goes 'Round) and Mike Westrich (HAIR).
The musical's cast of 20 singing, dancing performers also includes Alexa Baray, AJ Cola, Ryan Corridoni, Keagan Czerny, Jonathan Eisele, Whitney Grace, Nicole Kinzel, Kyle Laing, Shenise Nunez, Christie Rohr, Pierre Tannous, Emily Tarallo and Frank Vomero.
SPAMALOT is being directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Kimberly Dawn Smith, with Silver Palm Award-winner Paul Reekie serving as musical director.
Other upcoming musicals from MNM Productions include Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY (July 21-August 6), LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (October 6-22) and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).
How to Get Tickets for Monty Python's SPAMALOT:
Reserved seating tickets are $45 each, and are now available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469;
About MNM Productions:
This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
