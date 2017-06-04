 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Opens Next Week at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse

 
 
Lara Hodos as the Lady of the Lake
Lara Hodos as the Lady of the Lake
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MNM Productions Presents

Monty Python's SPAMALOT

At the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse

May 19-June 4, 2017

Preview Performance on May 18 Will Benefit Alpert Jewish Family & Children's Service

(West Palm Beach, FL – May 11, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced that Monty Python's SPAMALOT will open next week at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.

SPAMALOT will officially open on Friday, May 19, and run through Sunday, June 4, with performances at 7:30 pm nightly Tuesday through Saturday, with 1:30 pm matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The May 18 preview performance will benefit Alpert Jewish Family & Children's Service, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that strengthens and enriches the lives of men, women and children of all ages.

SPAMALOT is the hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical about King Arthur and his rollicking round table. Musical highlights include "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail," "Run Away," "You Won't Succeed on Broadway," and the audience favorite "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

The show's cast will be headlined by Johnbarry Greene as King Arthur, Laura Hodos as the Lady of the Lake, Joshua McKinney as Lancelot, Sahid Pabon as Robin and Andrew Shultz as Patsy, along with two MNM favorites, Michael Scott Ross (HAIR, The World Goes 'Round) and Mike Westrich (HAIR).

The musical's cast of 20 singing, dancing performers also includes Alexa Baray, AJ Cola, Ryan Corridoni, Keagan Czerny, Jonathan Eisele, Whitney Grace, Nicole Kinzel, Kyle Laing, Shenise Nunez, Christie Rohr, Pierre Tannous, Emily Tarallo and Frank Vomero.

SPAMALOT is being directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Kimberly Dawn Smith, with Silver Palm Award-winner Paul Reekie serving as musical director.

Other upcoming musicals from MNM Productions include Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY (July 21-August 6), LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (October 6-22) and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).

How to Get Tickets for Monty Python's SPAMALOT:

Reserved seating tickets are $45 each, and are now available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469; or at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

About MNM Productions:

This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants: Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz. The rising theatrical company has so far produced four major musical productions (A Chorus Line, Side by Side by Sondheim, HAIR and The World Goes 'Round), three of which received "recommended" status for Carbonell Awards; two (Side by Side by Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round) received nominations for Best Ensemble, with the latter show recently winning the prestigious award. In addition, MNM Productions received The Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding New Theatre Company and Outstanding Ensemble for The World Goes 'Round, while Paul Reekie was named Outstanding Musical Director for The World Goes 'Round and HAIR.

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
