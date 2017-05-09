News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WHY COURTS MATTER: Critical Series Set for WPB on June 13, Lake Worth on Sept 20 & Delray Beach
Palm Beach County Chapters of the League of Women Voters, ACLU and National Council of Jewish Women Co-Host Three-Part Series Focused on Critical Role Played by Today's Judiciary
* June 13 in West Palm Beach
'The Role of the Courts in Immigration'
* September 20 in Lake Worth
'The Impact Federal Court Decisions Have on Daily Lives'
* October 17 in Delray Beach
'You Be the Judge: Reproductive Rights'
The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, ACLU Palm Beach County, and the National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach County Sections (NCJW) are co-hosting WHY COURTS MATTER 2017, a new three-part series focused of how the lives of all Floridians are affected by judicial decisions. Each event will feature experts discussing key court decisions on current controversies.
June 13 in West Palm Beach
'The Role of the Courts in Immigration'
The main speaker is Jacqueline Delgado, daughter of Cuban immigrants is an active immigration lawyer. From 6 to 8 pm at the Palm Beach Post Auditorium, 2751 South Dixie Highway (on the SW corner of Belvedere Road and US1). This is a FREE event. No advance registration is required.
September 20 in Lake Worth
'The Impact Federal Court Decisions Have on Daily Lives'
The main speaker is Nancy Abudu, Director of Legal Operation for ACLU of Florida. This luncheon event will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Boulevard in Lake Worth. The cost to attend is $25 before September 10, and $35 afterwards. Register online at http://lwvpbc.org or call Estelle Friedman 561.968.4123.
October 17 in Delray Beach
'You Be the Judge: Reproductive Rights'
Dr. Linda Geller-Schwartz, Florida Advocacy Chair for the National Council of Jewish Women, and Marci Ball Elordi, J.D., will lead this interactive activity designed to increase understanding of court and judicial decision-making. It will be held from 6 to 8 pm at the Delray City Library, 100 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The cost to attend is only $10 and includes a light supper. Registration is required online at http://lwvpbc.org or call Estelle Friedman 561.968.4123.
This three-part WHY COURTS MATTER series is made possible by a grant from the Progress Florida Education Institute.
About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:
The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/
About the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, Palm Beach County Chapter:
The ACLU of Florida, Palm Beach County Chapter, is a non-partisan organization devoted to protecting the civil liberties and civil rights of local residents and Florida citizens. It does so by means of educational programs, legislative advocacy, and, when necessary, through litigation. Securing the voting rights of citizens is one of its primary missions. For more information, please visit www.aclufl.org.
About the National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach County Sections:
The National Council of Jewish Women is a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action. Inspired by Jewish values, NCJW strives for social justice by improving the quality of life for women, children, and families and by safeguarding individual rights and freedoms. For more information, please visit www.ncjwpalmbeach.org.
Available for Interview:
Nancy Cohen
Nancyecohen1@
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse