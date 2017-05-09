News By Tag
Original artwork, skeleton clocks, vintage lamps, bronze sculptures, more at Bruneau & Co., June 3rd
A Summer Antiques & Fine Art Auction featuring over 400 lots of original artwork, vintage lamps, American and European bronze sculptures, and a broad selection of fine art glass will be held Saturday, June 3rd, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers.
Featured lots will include five paintings by the American abstract expressionist Fritz Bultman (1919-1985), a pair of hand-wrought copper vases by Ludwig Vierthaler (German, 1875-1967) for J. Winhart & Company, a collection of skeleton clocks (including examples from England and France), a fine Italian bronze equestrian group and a French gilt bronze sculptural clock.
Also sold will be a folk art automaton of a steamboat side wheeler crafted by prospector William "Billy" Briggs of Bristol, Rhode Island upon his return from the Klondike Gold Rush in Canada and completed around 1905. The vessel, titled the Klondike, is 7 inches tall by 21 inches long. It was masterfully constructed with intricate detail and has a pre-sale estimate of $25,000-$35,000.
The Klondike is the expected headliner in Session 2 of the two-session auction. Internet bidding will be facilitated by Bidlive.Bruneauandco.com, Invaluable.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Session 1, starting at 10:30 am, will have 150 individually numbered lots of antiques and collectibles, offered live in the gallery. Phone and absentee bidding will be permitted, but there will be no online bidding in Session 1.
The five oil paintings by Fritz Bultman are part of a larger collection owned by Ruth Latta of Provincetown, Mass. One of the Bultmans is a large collage of painted papers titled Cape May II (1979), signed and dated (est. $6,000-$9,000)
The skeleton clock collection will feature a 19th century French gilt brass and glass plate great wheel skeleton clock having an open white enamel chapter ring with black Arabic numerals (est. $2,000-$3,000);
The Vierthaler for Winhart & Co. (Munich) Art Nouveau hand-wrought copper vases are lovely and should attract keen bidder interest. One is decorated with a naturalistic repousse cicada with inset opal, 7 ¼ inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000)
Rhode Island artists will be represented in the auction. An Impressionist oil on canvas painting of Gloucester, Mass., done by Herbert Cyrus Farnum (1866-1925), a member of the Providence Art Club, should breeze to $1,000-$2,000;
An oil on canvas landscape of a herd of 12 cows resting on the bank of an oxbow river by British artist Charles Edward Johnson (1832-1913), signed and dated 1890, is expected to bring $3,000-$5,000. Also, an oil on canvas portrait painting of a young African-American girl by Vermont illustrator-
Bronze creations will be led by a 19th century Italian equestrian group by Bartolomeo Colleoni after Andrea del Verrochio (It., 1435-1488), 19 ½ inches tall including marble base (est. $3,000-$5,000);
Rounding out the day's list of expected top lots is an original photograph of a rural small town restaurant in Alabama taken in 1971 by William Christenberry (1936-2016) (est. $1,500-$2,500)
Previews will be held on Thursday, June 1st, from 9-5; Friday, June 2nd, from noon to 9 pm; and on Saturday, June 3rd, the date of the auction, from 9 am until the start of sale at 12 o'clock noon.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the June 3rd two-session auction please visit www.bruneauandco.com. To contact Bruneau & Co. via e-mail, key in info@bruneauandco.com.
Ashle Tortolani
