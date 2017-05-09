News By Tag
The Poets Settlement Comes to Brownstone Poets on Sat, June 3
Ricardo Hernandez, Terence Degnan, and Samantha Vacca on Saturday, June 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.
Saturday, June 3
at 2:30 p.m
Ricardo Hernandez
Terence Degnan
Samantha Vacca
@ Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
FACEBOOK INVITE:
https://www.facebook.com/
pcarragon@gmail.com
brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/
en-gb.facebook.com/
Bios:
Ricardo Hernandez was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 22nd, 1985. Enlisting after graduating from high school, Ricardo served in the U.S. Air Force with the 71st Fighter Squadron, also known as the Ironmen. After the military, and briefly living in Florida, Ricardo returned to Brooklyn where he founded the Poets Settlement reading series in 2013. He was named Brooklyn Poets' Yawper of the Year in 2014, and has appeared on stages across the city.
Terence Degnan is a poet and Spoken Word artist. He produces a monthly storytelling series called "How To Build a Fire" and co-hosts/curates a monthly poetry series entitled "Poets Settlement."
Samantha Vacca is a poet and copywriter. Her work has appeared in Typoetic, 20 Dissidents, The Playlist, IndieWire, and Brooklyn Magazine. She is currently at work on her first chapbook. She resides in Brooklyn with her husband, two dogs, and an evil cat.
Contact
Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
