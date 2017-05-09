The Poets Settlement Comes to Brownstone Poets on Sat, June 3

Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge

-- Brownstone Poets presentsRicardo Hernandez, Terence Degnan, and Samantha Vacca on Saturday, June 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.Saturday, June 3at 2:30 p.mRicardo HernandezTerence DegnanSamantha Vacca@ Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia CarragonFACEBOOK INVITE:https://www.facebook.com/events/727647257437221/pcarragon@gmail.combrownstonepoets.blogspot.com/en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712Bios:Ricardo Hernandez was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 22, 1985. Enlisting after graduating from high school, Ricardo served in the U.S. Air Force with the 71st Fighter Squadron, also known as the Ironmen. After the military, and briefly living in Florida, Ricardo returned to Brooklyn where he founded thereading series in 2013. He was named Brooklyn Poets' Yawper of the Year in 2014, and has appeared on stages across the city.Terence Degnan is a poet and Spoken Word artist. He produces a monthly storytelling series called "How To Build a Fire" and co-hosts/curates a monthly poetry series entitled "Poets Settlement."Terence's second book of poems,, was published in September of last year by Sock Monkey Press. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife a daughterSamantha Vacca is a poet and copywriter. Her work has appeared inand. She is currently at work on her first chapbook. She resides in Brooklyn with her husband, two dogs, and an evil cat.