 
News By Tag
* Open Mic
* Poetry
* Brooklyn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109


The Poets Settlement Comes to Brownstone Poets on Sat, June 3

 
 
Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge
Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Open Mic
* Poetry
* Brooklyn

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents

Ricardo Hernandez, Terence Degnan, and Samantha Vacca on  Saturday, June 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.

Saturday, June 3

at 2:30 p.m

Ricardo Hernandez
Terence Degnan
Samantha Vacca

@ Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or  to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

http://web.mta.info/weekender.html

$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

FACEBOOK INVITE:

https://www.facebook.com/events/727647257437221/

pcarragon@gmail.com

brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/

patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/

en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712

Bios:

Ricardo Hernandez was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 22nd, 1985. Enlisting after graduating from high school, Ricardo served in the U.S. Air Force with the 71st Fighter Squadron, also known as the Ironmen. After the military, and briefly living in Florida, Ricardo returned to Brooklyn where he founded the Poets Settlement reading series in 2013. He was named Brooklyn Poets' Yawper of the Year in 2014, and has appeared on stages across the city.

Terence Degnan is a poet and Spoken Word artist. He produces a monthly storytelling series called "How To Build a Fire" and co-hosts/curates a monthly poetry series entitled "Poets Settlement." Terence's second book of poems, Still Something Rattles, was published in September of last year by Sock Monkey Press. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife a daughter

Samantha Vacca is a poet and copywriter. Her work has appeared in Typoetic, 20 Dissidents, The Playlist, IndieWire, and Brooklyn Magazine. She is currently at work on her first chapbook. She resides in Brooklyn with her husband, two dogs, and an evil cat.

Contact
Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Open Mic, Poetry, Brooklyn
Industry:Books
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brownstone Poets News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share