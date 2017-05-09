News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Connects Students with Real Work Experience
Chicago Semester provides experiential education with leading companies in the business center of Chicago.
Since 2011, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago has partnered with Chicago Semester offering internships in the firm's financial planning practice administration and operations departments.
"Being able to partner with the Chicago Semester program to offer internship opportunities to their bright, ambitious students has been very rewarding for myself and Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, "said Jenny Eason, Manager of Support Services. "Our interns strive to learn all that they can, not only about our industry, but about the professional experience as a whole," she added.
This past semester, Sophia Randall and David DeHaan, learned what it takes to be a leader in client satisfaction and building a financial planning practice.
A senior from Judson University, Sophia Randall, worked with Jeannette Miyazono and her team in the firm's Client Relations Department, a recognized leader among Northwestern Mutual offices nationwide.
"Interning at Northwestern Mutual – Chicago has given me the opportunity to sharpen my skills in specific areas of work that I am interested in pursuing post-graduation,"
"As an intern, I was pushed to produce excellent work with the help of experienced professionals around me who are willing and able to help me succeed. This has provided me with a unique and rich learning experience that has prepared me to be a better professional in my field," she added.
David De Haan, a senior from Northwestern College, was part of Sales Execution Team working with Jenny Eason.
"I've had an incredible internship experience here at Northwestern Mutual – Chicago," said De Haan. "The people here are so friendly and are dedicated to providing an internship experience that's customizable to my needs and interests. You can definitely tell that Northwestern Mutual is invested in helping create real-world workplace experiences to better prepare young adults for the future," he added
In addition to the Chicago Semester program, the firm provides internship opportunities in the planning department as an investment analyst intern as well as the firm's most popular and nationally recognized financial represenative internship program.
About Chicago Semester
The mission of Chicago Semester is to provide urban, experiential education from a Christian perspective that equips students for integrated personal, professional, and public lives. More information can be found at http://chicagosemester.org/
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's internship was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. More information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
