Country(s)
Industry News
ADLE International's Mobile App Is Now Live on the Apple App Store
The long wait for Affordable Books by ADLE International's Mobile App is over.
This mobile app is the first in a series of apps being released to ADLE International's various online store portfolios. Next month we will be launching our mobile apps for <a href="https://
<a href="https://
This is a major step as we continue to work on our mission of Affordable Books for All even to limited earners quoted from it's founder, Former APEC Youth Representative Alex Esguerra.<
In the months to come, our mobile app partner integrations and social media linking will play an important part of our business model.
Now on it's 19th year, ADLE International has finally proven it's major strong presence in the independent online bookselling industry. ADLE International is grateful to the support of the American Booksellers Association, <a href="http://bookweb.org"> since it's founding years. ABA and it's community and advocacy has been our inspiration through the years.
Carlos Rodiriguez
Director of Sales and Marketing
Contact
Carlos Rodiriguez
Director of Sales
***@adleinternational.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse