May 2017
Governor Greg Abbott Issues Letter of Support during Texas Week for the Animals May 13-21, 2017!

 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal World USA is pleased to announce Governor Greg Abbott has issued an official Letter of Support for the 4th Annual Texas Week for the Animals. Throughout the week of May 13-21, 2017 shelters, rescue groups, and humane organizations across the state are hosting exciting animal-related events at various locations. Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens across Texas will be joining in as well, each to celebrate and help animals.

Events will include adoption fairs/events, spay/neuter low cost opportunities, shelter open houses, R.E.A.D. dog programs and book displays in libraries, Dog Days of Summer, Sisters Grimm Ghost Walk w/ your dog at the Alamo, Bark at the Park w/ Texas Rangers, Dog Film Festival, Bow Wow Bash, The Great Catsby State University Commencement, Austin Pets Alive! adoptions, wildlife activities for the whole family and therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes.

Also to be included are a salute to our K9 military and handlers, birding activities, service and working dogs opportunities, equine adoptions including Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society, animal-assisted therapy, and fun-filled activities for families to come and enjoy food, music and the amazing animals!

Additionally pet pantries, veggie meetups, sanctuary days, ways to help the horses and burros, reduced adoption fees for cats & kittens, wellness clinics will be included! Become involved and learn how to help the animals at http://www.txanimals.org/

