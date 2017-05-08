News By Tag
Cape May County to hold Bullying and Domestic Violence Conference
Anti-Bullying Expert to Keynote Annual Conference on June 5, 2017
For more than ten years, the Prosecutor and the County Working Group have worked together to educate the public about Bullying and Domestic Violence. The conference is geared toward information for educators, victim advocates, law enforcement entities and organizations that encounter victims of Domestic Violence and Bullying. This free event is also open to the public.
This year's conference is featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Claudio Cerullo of Teach Anti Bullying Inc., followed by break-out sessions. Cerullo, an Educator, Author and Founder of this non-profit, will share his experiences encountering bullying in the schools and the best practices for dealing with this issue and creating safer schools and communities. He will address all ages of victims and perpetrators as well as cyber-bullying.
The Conference will be held on Monday, June 5,, 2017, from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm. Registration is suggested through Claire McArdle, Victim Witness Coordinator for the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office of Victim Witness Advocacy, at (609) 465-1163 or cmcardle@cmcpros.net.
About Teach Anti Bullying Inc (TAB):
Teach Anti Bullying Inc is an anti-bullying and school violence prevention non-profit that assists schools, communities, and organizations nationwide in the programmatic development of both bullying prevention and school violence preparedness. More information is available at www.TeachAntiBullying.org
Daniela Desiderio
***@teachantibullying.org
