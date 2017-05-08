 
Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098

John Cusack To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines On Saturday, May 20

'High Fidelity,' 'Say Anything...,' 'Better Off Dead...' Star To Make First Wizard World Appearance At Iowa Events Center
 
 
John Cusack
John Cusack
 
DES MOINES, Iowa - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- John Cusack, whose starring film credits include hits like High Fidelity, Say Anything..., Better off Dead.... and many others will make his Wizard World debut when he attends Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines on Saturday, May 20. Cusack will greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs between 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Iowa Events Center.

Cusack has been a fixture in feature films for more than three decades, with smaller roles in such films as Sixteen Candles, Stand by Me and Eight Men Out sandwiched around his first two starring roles in Better off Dead... and Say Anything…. He later starred in High Fidelity, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. Cusack is also known for his performances in the movies Grosse Pointe Blank, Being John Malkovich, 1408, 2012, Hot Tub Time Machine and The Raven.

In Des Moines, Cusack headlines a slate that also features Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl") James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), WWE® Superstars Seth Rollins® and Alexa Bliss™, Cas Anvar (Assassin's Creed, "The Expanse"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars") and more.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The sixth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, May 19, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/desmoines.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
***@wizardworld.com
Source:
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Comic Con, Cusack, Des Moines
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Des Moines - Iowa - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
