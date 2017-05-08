Walk Around Turtle Island May issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.

Contact

Dennis Vieira

***@hotmail.com Dennis Vieira

End

-- Monthly FeaturesDo You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;Native Words (Additional);Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!;Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife TerminologySemiregular FeaturesAt The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds;Zuni Totem AnimalsPlenty Basket: Extra!Recipes featured this month!Carolina BBQStrawberry Tart with Citrus Pastry CreamPremier of new semi-regular column!Breath Through BlowholeWhales, Dolphins, and Porpoises, who often provided sustenance toNative Americans.: Gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus)Consider This…; Women's Fancy Shawl DanceHočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; (Entry: Frogs)The Crawlers; Abalone Sea SnailsNative American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac MeaningsDeer: May 21 - Jun 20Plenty Basket(Native and traditional American food recipes); May Brings Beginning of Seasonal Food Variety!Kachinas; Frog Paqua/Pauataga KachinaDeer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year(Spring) Part three: (May)Special feature; Native American Birch Bark CanoeFinned Ones; Lingcod (Ophiodon elongatus)Featured Next Month!Next Issue JuneHopefully ready by or before, third week June.