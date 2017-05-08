 
News By Tag
* Na Wildlife
* Native American
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dartmouth
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098


Walk Around Turtle Island May issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Na Wildlife
* Native American

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Dartmouth - Massachusetts - US

DARTMOUTH, Mass. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Monthly Features

Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;

Native Words (Additional); Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!;

Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology

Semiregular Features

At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds; Zuni Totem Animals

Plenty Basket: Extra!

Recipes featured this month!

Carolina BBQ

Strawberry Tart with Citrus Pastry Cream

Premier of new semi-regular column!

Breath Through Blowhole

Whales, Dolphins, and Porpoises, who often provided sustenance to

Native Americans.: Gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus)

Consider This…; Women's Fancy Shawl Dance

Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; (Entry: Frogs)

The Crawlers; Abalone Sea Snails

Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings

Deer: May 21 - Jun 20

Plenty Basket

(Native and traditional American food recipes); May Brings Beginning of Seasonal Food Variety!

Kachinas; Frog Paqua/Pauataga Kachina

Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year

(Spring) Part three: (May)

Special feature; Native American Birch Bark Canoe

Finned Ones; Lingcod (Ophiodon elongatus)

Featured Next Month!

Next Issue June

Hopefully ready by or before, third week June.

https://www.facebook.com/Nativeamerandwildlife

Contact
Dennis Vieira
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:face book
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Na Wildlife, Native American
Industry:Education
Location:Dartmouth - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Do You Know? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share