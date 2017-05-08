News By Tag
Walk Around Turtle Island May issue now on line!
Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;
Native Words (Additional);
Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology
Semiregular Features
At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds;
Plenty Basket: Extra!
Recipes featured this month!
Carolina BBQ
Strawberry Tart with Citrus Pastry Cream
Premier of new semi-regular column!
Breath Through Blowhole
Whales, Dolphins, and Porpoises, who often provided sustenance to
Native Americans.: Gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus)
Consider This…; Women's Fancy Shawl Dance
Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; (Entry: Frogs)
The Crawlers; Abalone Sea Snails
Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings
Deer: May 21 - Jun 20
Plenty Basket
(Native and traditional American food recipes); May Brings Beginning of Seasonal Food Variety!
Kachinas; Frog Paqua/Pauataga Kachina
Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year
(Spring) Part three: (May)
Special feature; Native American Birch Bark Canoe
Finned Ones; Lingcod (Ophiodon elongatus)
Featured Next Month!
Next Issue June
Hopefully ready by or before, third week June.
