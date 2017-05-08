 
News By Tag
* Greenhouse Growers
* Greenhouse Vegetable Growers
* Greenhouse Vegetable Producers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mariposa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098

Greenhouse Vegetable Growers/Producers, Sales and Area- U.S.A.- by State

The top five states by number of greenhouse vegetable growers/producers, acres of greenhouses, and sales.
 
MARIPOSA, Calif. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Greenhouse Vegetable Growers/Producers, Sales and Area- U.S.A.- by State

According to the latest published U.S.A data, the top 5 states with the largest number of greenhouse vegetable growers/producers are:

Pennsylvania – 593, New York- 435, California- 427, Maine-386, Michigan-341

The rankings by number of acres of greenhouse vegetable production per state are somewhat different from the number of growers:

California- 650 ac., Arizona- 319 ac., Texas-187 ac., New York-115 ac., Florida- 81 ac.

With the average U.S.A. sales/acre of greenhouse grown vegetables at $280,000, the states with the largest number of acres of greenhouses are also the top 5 states in the category of sales/ state (million $):

California- $165, Arizona- $124, Texas- $47, New York- $27, Florida- $15

Of the total number of greenhouse vegetable farms, 1,515 are certified organic producers, and account for 460 ac.

Source: North American Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics, 2017 edition.  http://cuestaroble.com/listnaghvegprod.htm

Contact
Cuesta Roble Consulting
www.cuestaroble.com
***@sti.net
End
Source:Cuesta Roble Consulting
Email:***@sti.net Email Verified
Tags:Greenhouse Growers, Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, Greenhouse Vegetable Producers
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mariposa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Vegetable Consultants News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share