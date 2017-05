Greenhouse Vegetable Growers/Producers, Sales and Area- U.S.A.- by State

The top five states by number of greenhouse vegetable growers/producers, acres of greenhouses, and sales.

--According to the latest published U.S.A data, the top 5 states with the largest number of greenhouse vegetable growers/producers are:Pennsylvania – 593, New York- 435, California- 427, Maine-386, Michigan-341The rankings by number of acres of greenhouse vegetable production per state are somewhat different from the number of growers:California- 650 ac., Arizona- 319 ac., Texas-187 ac., New York-115 ac., Florida- 81 ac.With the average U.S.A. sales/acre of greenhouse grown vegetables at $280,000, the states with the largest number of acres of greenhouses are also the top 5 states in the category of sales/ state (million $):California- $165, Arizona- $124, Texas- $47, New York- $27, Florida- $15Of the total number of greenhouse vegetable farms, 1,515 are certified organic producers, and account for 460 ac.Source: North American Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics, 2017 edition. http://cuestaroble.com/ listnaghvegprod.htm