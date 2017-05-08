 
News By Tag
* High School Internship
* Internship
* Massive Open Online Internship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newark
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098

Assemblyman to present 'Community Hero' award to MyHighSchoolInternship.Org Founder

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* High School Internship
* Internship
* Massive Open Online Internship

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Newark - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEWARK, Calif. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ayush Jain, Founder, President and CEO of MyHighSchoolInternship.Org will be presented community hero award in the presence of over 200 community leaders by Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, Assembly District 25, in a ceremony to be held on May 25, 2017 at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (SSI), a multi-billion dollar subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Ltd in San Jose, CA.

Ayush Jain, a Junior at Newark Memorial High School, has been selected for his service above self and strong dedication to the cause of democratizing the internship experience for high school students worldwide through his innovative social enterprise business. Ayush made history when he officially launched MyHighSchoolInternship (www.myhighschoolinternship.org) at 12:00 AM on January 1, 2017 (his fifteenth birthday) as the world's first massive open online internships academy to provide a platform to high school students around the world to high school internships - the best way to bridge the gap between going to school and landing great job as well as boost a student's college application for higher education. Ayush through his dedication, energy, enthusiasm and innovation has brought a positive change in the world of highschoolers of our global community. The innovative Massive Open Online Internships (MOOIs) used by Ayush for MHI (MyHighSchoolInternship) allows for incredibly large number of students to be equal beneficiaries, regardless of income or such other disadvantages for learners.

MHI keeps its doors open 24/7 & 365 days a year for all high school students around the world to enroll in a truly inclusive massive open online internship program for a guaranteed skill-based career-building internship experience. It is a revolutionary first step in democratizing skill-based career-building learning experiences for high school students around the world.

Contact
Chief Marketing Officer - MyHighSchoolInternship
***@myhighschoolinternship.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myhighschoolinternship.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MyHighSchoolInternship News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share