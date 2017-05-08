Assemblyman to present 'Community Hero' award to MyHighSchoolInternship.Org Founder

Contact

-- Ayush Jain, Founder, President and CEO ofby Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, Assembly District 25, in a ceremony to be held on May 25, 2017 at, Inc. (SSI), a multi-billion dollar subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, Ltd in San Jose, CA.Ayush Jain, a Junior at Newark Memorial High School, has been selected for his service above self and strong dedication to the cause of democratizing the internship experience for high school students worldwide through his innovative social enterprise business. Ayush made history when he officially launched MyHighSchoolInternship (www.myhighschoolinternship.org)at 12:00 AM on January 1, 2017 (his fifteenth birthday) as the world's first massive open online internships academy to provide a platform to high school students around the world to high school internships - the best way to bridge the gap between going to school and landing great job as well as boost a student's college application for higher education. Ayush through his dedication, energy, enthusiasm and innovation has brought a positive change in the world of highschoolers of our global community. The innovative Massive Open Online Internships (MOOIs) used by Ayush for MHI (MyHighSchoolInternship)allows for incredibly large number of students to be equal beneficiaries, regardless of income or such other disadvantages for learners.MHI keeps its doors open 24/7 & 365 days a year for all high school students around the world to enroll in a truly inclusive massive open online internship program for a guaranteed skill-based career-building internship experience. It is a revolutionary first step in democratizing skill-based career-building learning experiences for high school students around the world.