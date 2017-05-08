News By Tag
Assemblyman to present 'Community Hero' award to MyHighSchoolInternship.Org Founder
Ayush Jain, a Junior at Newark Memorial High School, has been selected for his service above self and strong dedication to the cause of democratizing the internship experience for high school students worldwide through his innovative social enterprise business. Ayush made history when he officially launched MyHighSchoolInternship (www.myhighschoolinternship.org)
MHI keeps its doors open 24/7 & 365 days a year for all high school students around the world to enroll in a truly inclusive massive open online internship program for a guaranteed skill-based career-building internship experience. It is a revolutionary first step in democratizing skill-based career-building learning experiences for high school students around the world.
