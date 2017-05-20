New Jersey Country Rock Star - NIKKI BRIAR - Rocks Out on the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Happy Mother's Day to Country Rock Mom - NIKKI BRIAR - Returning to GNY TV Show to Celebrate Her Birthday (and Birth of Her First Child). RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, May 19, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.