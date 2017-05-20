News By Tag
New Jersey Country Rock Star - NIKKI BRIAR - Rocks Out on the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan
Happy Mother's Day to Country Rock Mom - NIKKI BRIAR - Returning to GNY TV Show to Celebrate Her Birthday (and Birth of Her First Child). RSVP for Studio Audience. Friday, May 19, 2017. Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.
Nikki records and performs in Nashville and has showed people that a Jersey Girl can rock the country music scene as good as any southern bell. She performs and tours various states such as New Jersey, New York, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, the Carolinas, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Briar has headlined at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and performed with southern rockers BlackBerry Smoke and Chris Janson at the Starland Ballroom in Sayerville, NJ. She has opened up for national and international acts such as Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Parmalee, LoCash, Cassadee Pope,Blackjack Billy, Outshyne, Steven Lee Olson, Meghan Linsey, Old Southern Moonshine Revival and Big Country. She was a 2015 featured artist at the TASTE OF COUNTRY music festival in Hunter, NY. Ms. Briar is currently planning her 2017 West Coast Summer Tour.
Photo Credit: Anthony S. Fiore Jr.
Briar just completed her 4th EP Entitled "After The New Wears Off" along with an official music video.
In 2015, Nikki's 3rd EP "Free From The Demon" debuted on indie country billboard charts and was featured on the homepage of iTunes Hot New Country page.
In 2013, Briar's popular radio single "Country Thang" reached country music indie charts and has since been nominated for various awards, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. She now has an official line dance going viral on YouTube choreographed by the talented Matt Thomson of Monteray Ent.
Briar's first full length album from 2013, "Dancin In the Headlights" includes 9 songs, 2 of which Briar wrote, is colorful and rockin from one song to the next! "Unknown Soldier" and "Jersey Girl" which Briar wrote along with Nashville songwriter, Mike Kuhl, depict the realness of Briar and her life experiences as a military wife, a patriot, and a proud Garden State Cowgirl!
Nikki Briar's first country album, "A Soldier's Princess", clearly represents the heart of patriotism and the definition of country music. Each song is lyrically captivating and instrumentally unique. Briar's voice will leave you breathless.
Aside from the impressive amount of performers Briar has worked with and the growth of her popularity in a short period of time, she is a proud army wife who sings the national anthem professionally for various military and charity events, including the annual NYC marathon. She is also a cohost on a popular veteran based radio show called PROJECT LIPS, created by HEART SONGS FOR VETERANS founder, Jill Pavel. Nikki is also proud to join the 89.1WFDU Kickin it Country.
Project Lips highlights various military charity organizations, honors veterans and features music from artist's such as Nikki who dedicate their songs to the charity HEARTS SONGS FOR VETERANS, where proceeds of song downloads are donated to military charities. Check out PROJECT LIPS at www.projectlips.com (Source: Mike Kuhl)
Upcoming Performance:
Saturday May 20, 2017
Nikki Briar Birthday Concert
The Stanhope House
45 Main Street
Stanhope, NJ 07874
7pm & 9pm Shows
For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.nikkibriar.com
The GingerNewYork TV Show wants to wish Nikki Briar "Happy Birthday" on May 23rd!!!
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
