Green Intelligence – Intelligence and sustainability in Swedish business

-- Infosphere AB has investigated the performance of Swedish companies in conducting intelligence and due diligence in relation to sustainability issues. The investigation has found that most companies do not have satisfactory processes in place for these functions, or have been able to implement them in a way that creates added value for the company.The object of the study has been both corporate processes and and how these interact with government control functions. At the same time that the investigation has identified a number of areas where current practice is problematic, it has also found a large potential for further development. Improved intelligence and due diligence processes would serve to generate value in a number of areas, and has the potential to considerably improve both corporate financial results and the efficiency of corporate environmental-and social sustainability efforts.This report is a description of the scope and present outline of the issue, and an outline of solutions to the problems identified. It also lists a number of examples of potential benefit that could be achieved in implementing solutions to the problems discussed. The combination of sustainable-and intelligence practice is referred to as "Green-" or "Sustainable Intelligence", as an easy way of emphasizing that what is being proposed is a novel way to combine methods from both fields.The report is available for purchase and download throughhttp:// www.infosphereab.com